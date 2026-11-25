Ariana Grande debuts in the new Meet the Parents spin-off Focker-in-Law alongside Ben Stiller, though critics have reacted poorly with a 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ariana Grande has transitioned from her long-running stage role as Glinda in the musicals Wicked and Wicked: For Good to the big screen in the new comedy film Focker-in-Law. This new project allows the singer to showcase the comedic talents she previously demonstrated during her numerous guest hosting appearances on Saturday Night Live. Grande stars in this new installment alongside Ben Stiller, who is reprising his iconic role as Greg Focker. The film marks the first major reunion between the two actors since the original 2000 hit Meet the Parents, where Stiller played a man desperately seeking the approval of his girlfriend's father, played by Robert De Niro.

Focker-in-Law Box Office And Reviews Fail To Impress

The critical response to Focker-in-Law has been overwhelmingly negative, signaling a significant departure from the success of the original franchise. At the time of reporting, the film holds a critics score of just 28% on Rotten Tomatoes based on over 50 reviews. While this score represents a slight improvement over the 9% rating achieved by the 2004 sequel Little Fockers, it falls drastically short of the 85% score earned by the original Meet the Parents. Even the 2004 predecessor Meet the Fockers, which was widely considered inferior to the first film, managed to secure a 39% rating on the aggregation site, making the current reception particularly disappointing for the studio.

Also read Ariana Grande helps Ben Stiller become a mildly enjoyable Focker In-Law

Greg Focker Plays The Role Of Jack In New Plot

The central conflict of the new movie arises from a complete reversal of the original film's family dynamic. In the previous entries, Greg Focker spent three films attempting to prove to Jack Byrnes, played by Robert De Niro, that he was a worthy husband for Jack's daughter. In Focker-in-Law, Greg has seemingly transformed into the very figure he once feared, adopting the critical and controlling persona of Jack himself. This role reversal is cited by critics as one of the most horrifying aspects of the narrative, as Greg now acts as the dreaded father-in-law to his own children. The change in family dynamics appears to have alienated audiences who enjoyed the original underdog story of Greg trying to earn respect.

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Hollywood Plot Involves Medical Student Olivia

The plot centers on Greg's son Henry, also referred to by the nickname Wee-Wee, who is currently studying medicine in California. It is in this location that Henry meets and begins a relationship with Olivia, a character with a background as an FBI hostage negotiator. When Greg discovers that Henry intends to remain in California to continue his medical studies rather than returning home to Chicago, he immediately identifies Olivia as the obstacle preventing his son's departure. Greg decides that Olivia is the root cause of Henry's desire to stay away from his family, leading to a confrontation that drives the narrative forward. The irony of this situation lies in the fact that Olivia's high-stress profession and resilience are exactly the type of qualities Jack Byrnes would have likely demanded in a spouse for his own daughter in the first place.

Fan Reaction To Reboot Diverges From Critics

Despite the negative reception from professional critics, the film has generated significant buzz among fans of the franchise and Grande's supporters. The involvement of Ben Stiller and the connection to one of the funniest comedies of the 2000s has kept the property relevant despite the poor scores. Some viewers argue that the film's 28% rating does not reflect its potential appeal to younger audiences or those who enjoy the slapstick humor that defined the original series. The contrast between the 85% score of the original and the current film highlights a generational shift in what audiences consider funny, as well as the difficulty of maintaining the chemistry that made the original meet the parents trilogy successful. Industry analysts note that while critical acclaim is important, word-of-mouth from the general public will ultimately determine the long-term box office performance of the film.