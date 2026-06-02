Ariana Grande Shines at Critics Choice Awards Ahead of New Universal Comedy with Robert De Niro

Pop icon Ariana Grande attended the 31st Critics Choice Awards before the release of her upcoming Universal comedy, where she stars opposite Robert De Niro. The trailer reveals a chaotic family showdown, and De Niro praises Grande's professionalism and chemistry on set.

Ariana Grande made a striking appearance at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards , held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on January 4, 2026. The pop star, known for her powerful vocals and expanding acting résumé, arrived in a shimmering gown and was greeted by flashes of cameras and a buzz of conversation among Hollywood insiders.

While the ceremony honored the year's most acclaimed films and television series, Grande's presence sparked a separate wave of interest: she is set to star in the upcoming Universal Pictures comedy that has been dubbed the "Focker‑in‑Law" sequel, a follow‑up to the wildly successful Meet the Fockers franchise. The trailer, released in April, showcases a chaotic yet hilarious family gathering where Grande, playing Olivia Jones, finds herself subjected to a lie‑detector test administered by the legendary Robert De Niro, who returns as the overprotective patriarch Jack Byrnes.

The promotional clip positions Grande as the new love interest of the son of Ben Stiller's character, a role filled by young actor Skyler Gisondo. Within the film's narrative, Stiller's character remains skeptical of Grande's suitability as a future daughter‑in‑law, adding a fresh layer of tension to the familiar family‑dynamic comedy.

In a recent interview, De Niro reflected on his impression of Grande, recalling that he first became aware of her when his own daughter introduced him to her early Nickelodeon sitcom work. He described her as "very professional, quick on set, and terrific" and praised her ability to adapt to the fast‑paced environment of a comedy ensemble.

De Niro also expressed a personal desire to see the film with his own daughter, noting that while he has not yet watched it, he plans to do so soon. The veteran actor stressed the importance of cohesion among cast members, explaining that a successful comedy relies on each performer being on the same page, timing their jokes precisely, and maintaining a collaborative spirit.

He emphasized that when everyone "gets it" and responds intuitively, the final product feels polished and engaging. Earlier, De Niro had joked about Grande's musical talent, saying she "sings my character a lot of songs" and that everyone on set was delighted by her involvement. The upcoming comedy, slated for a summer 2026 release, merges Grande's established singing reputation with her growing acting credentials, positioning her as a multi‑talented entertainer capable of bridging the worlds of music and film.

Critics are already speculating that her performance could mark a turning point in her career, as she transitions from primarily musical endeavors to a broader portfolio that includes leading roles in major studio productions. The Critics Choice Awards also featured a segment honoring the 25th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival, where Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal addressed the festival's evolution and paid tribute to musician Bruce Springsteen, urging the audience to "oppose this insanity" that threatens artistic expression.

Although the event's primary focus was on celebrating cinematic achievements, Grande's red‑carpet appearance and the buzz surrounding her upcoming movie added a pop‑culture highlight to the night, reinforcing her status as one of the most versatile and talked‑about figures in contemporary entertainment. The convergence of music, comedy, and veteran Hollywood talent illustrates the increasingly fluid boundaries within the industry, where artists like Grande are able to navigate multiple creative arenas and command attention across different media platforms





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