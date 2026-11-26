Ariana Grande reveals her vegan Thanksgiving feast of lentils and soups while addressing health scrutiny, protein concerns, and her upcoming film roles.

Ariana Grande recently revealed the specific dishes she prepares for her vegan Thanksgiving celebration during an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast. The pop star, who has maintained a strictly plant-based lifestyle since 2013, outlined a menu centered around vegetable soups and hearty lentil stews rather than traditional meat dishes. Host Bowen Yang pressed the 33-year-old singer on her holiday cooking habits, prompting Grande to share details about her annual meal preparation.

Grande Details Vegan Holiday Feast

When discussing her Thanksgiving spread, Ariana Grande explained that her menu always includes a variety of soups to complement the main courses. She specifically mentioned preparing butternut squash soup and pumpkin soup as staples for the holiday. In addition to these vegetable-based soups, Grande stated that she cooks a large lentil stew to serve as the primary protein source for her meal. This approach aligns with her long-standing commitment to veganism, which she publicly declared over a decade ago on social media platforms.

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Beverage Choices and Daily Habits

Beyond her holiday meals, Ariana Grande disclosed her typical daily beverage preferences during the podcast interview. She identified iced black coffee as her drink of choice, noting that she occasionally adds a splash of almond milk to the mixture. Despite the popularity of autumn-themed caffeinated drinks, Grande confessed that she has never tasted a pumpkin spice latte in her entire life. This detail highlights the distinct contrast between her personal dietary habits and the seasonal trends often embraced by the general public during the fall months.

Grande has been 100% vegan since she posted an announcement on X, formerly Twitter, in 2013. At that time, she explained that she had eaten organically since childhood and kept meat minimal but decided to commit fully to a plant-based diet. Her personal trainer previously noted in a 2017 interview with PopSugar that the singer enjoys smoothies, salads, brown rice, tofu, and stir-fry vegetables. For snacks, Grande prefers berries, specifically blueberries and strawberries, which she recently described as her favorite fruits to consume five times a day.

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Medical Experts Question Plant-Based Protein

The conversation regarding Grande's diet intersected with broader medical debates about the safety of strict veganism. Dr. Dennis Schimpf, a plastic surgeon based in South Carolina, previously warned that plant-based diets can lead to protein deficiencies. He stated that a lack of adequate protein can cause muscles to waste away, resulting in a physique that appears gaunt or bony. Schimpf emphasized that strict vegans often require significant protein supplements or protein powders in their smoothies to maintain muscle mass.

Furthermore, Dr. Dennis Schimpf argued that supplemented protein is generally less effective than dietary protein found in animal products like steak, chicken, and fish. He noted that while vegans can increase their protein intake through supplements, the biological availability and effectiveness of these sources differ from conventional animal proteins. This medical perspective provides a counterpoint to Grande's long-term adherence to a vegan lifestyle, highlighting potential health risks associated with such restrictive eating patterns.

Public Reaction to Recent Health Concerns

Grande addressed recent public scrutiny regarding her physical appearance, particularly after fans expressed concern over her slender frame in the music video for her single Petal. Released in August, the visual was intended as a commentary on the intense media scrutiny she has faced throughout her career. Despite the divided reactions from fans who worried about her health, Grande stood by the creative choice, stating she felt proud and grateful for the project and would release it exactly as is if given the chance again.

The singer is currently balancing her musical career with promoting her new film role. She stars in the upcoming movie Focker-In-Law alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. Additionally, Grande continues to promote her eighth studio album, Petal, which was released on July 31. The album features the chart-topping hit Hate That I Made You Love Me, which has been nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys. She also recently completed a 41-date world tour to support her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine.

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Future Projects and Media Appearances

Looking ahead, Ariana Grande has several media projects scheduled for release. A tour documentary titled Eternal Sunshine Diaries: The Making of the Tour will be available on Peacock in December. Alongside this documentary, a separate concert film from the tour is also set to debut on the same streaming platform. These releases come as she maintains her active schedule despite previous periods of stepping back from the spotlight due to public commentary on her weight and health.