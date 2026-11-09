Singer Ariana Grande opens up about her surreal first day on the set of the fourth Meet the Family film, revealing she spent hours rehearsing a scene where she performs the Heimlich maneuver on Ben Stiller. The cast recently appeared on The Tonight Show, interrupting Jimmy Fallon's monologue to sing O Christmas Tree before playing True Confessions. The movie, featuring a returning ensemble including Robert De Niro and Owen Wilson, is set for a Thanksgiving theatrical release.

“It was very surreal,” Grande said of joining the film franchise, adding that she had first met Stiller when he directed her in an orgy scene in, which involved her giving him the Heimlich.

She explained she expected to get to know each other first, but the actors were thrown straight into rehearsal.

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“We met the stunts team and they were amazing and they were like, ‘Alright Ben, bend over. Ariana you’ll get behind and just put your arms around him,'” Grande recalled.

“My mom was like, ‘How was your first day honey? ’ I was like, ‘Well, I gave Ben Stiller the Heimlich for a few hours. ’ It was crazy. ” Ahead of their interview, De Niro, Stiller, and Grande interrupted Fallon’s monologue to sing a rendition of “O Christmas Tree.

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” The actors later joined Fallon for a game of “True Confessions,” which saw Grande convincing the group that she fell into a tank at the Boca Aquarium when she was four.is in theaters on Thanksgiving. It stars Grande as Olivia Jones, and sees Stiller and Niro reprising their roles as Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes, respectively.

Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo also return for the fourth installment of the franchise, with additional newcomers Beanie Feldstein and Skyler Gisondo. Pierce Brosnan Approves of Callum Turner as James Bond: He's 'So Strong' and I'm 'Eager to See' Who Becomes the Next 007Vets Have Put a Number on How Long You Can Leave a Dog Alone, and It's Lower Than Most Owners Think