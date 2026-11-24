Ariana Grande has set a 2-part Peacock special starting December 11 that goes behind the scenes of her 'Eternal Sunshine Diaries Tour,' her first in seven years

2026-27 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Streaming & Cablefor the first time in seven years, and she is giving fans a close-up look at the show and how she and her team prepped for it.

Ariana Grande Tearfully Ends Tour Ahead Of Planned “Step Back From Visibility”: “I’ll Cherish This Experience Always” follows Grande during the 30 days leading up to the opening of her 41-show arena tour as she and her team race to bring the ambitious production to life. At the same time, theOscar nominee is putting the finishing touches on her eighth studio album, giving audiences an intimate window into her creative process during a pivotal moment.

Also read Ariana Grande Announces Peacock Documentary For Eternal Sunshine Tour

, which, per the streamer, journeys through the collapse of her reality, a cosmic rebirth, a reconnection with her inner child and the memories that shaped her. She transforms the Eternal Sunshine Tour into a cinematic celebration of healing, connection, and the music that has defined her life.

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The singer’s fans already were on alert and suspected the she was working on something after Grande posted a photo on social media last week alongside director Christian Breslauer and editor Andrew Morrow. Breslauer worked with Grande on videos like “Yes, and? ” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love,” while Morrow is known for editing Beyoncé’s‘Sunrise’ Notches Franchise-Record Monday With Near $13MSubmit a comment