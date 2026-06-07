Ariana Grande Setlist: Every Song Played at ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour’s Opening Night in Oakland

The setlist for the opening night of Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour at the Oakland Arena.

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,’ Starring Him and Lee Greenwoodhas made a long-awaited return to the concert stage, with her “Eternal Sunshine” tour kicking off at the Oakland Arena Saturday night.was on hand for the show and has the full setlist, below; a full review will follow on Sunday.. The name of the tour was an easy tip-off that the show would focus largely on material from the “Eternal Sunshine” album, released in March 2024, and the deluxe edition that followed in March 2025).

But she’s actually released two new studio albums since she wrapped up her last tour in December 2019, 2021’s “Positions” being the other, so there was plenty of material to draw upon that hadn’t previously been a part of any Grande road show. Trans Prosecutor Drama, Psychological Thriller Among Three New Projects From 'Mercy' Producers As for the forthcoming “Petal” album, that isn’t due till July 31, so for now fans are only getting “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” the first single, which came out May 29.

Grande’s tour continues through Sept. 1, so it remains to be seen whether she might introduce more songs from “Petal” into the setlist for the last lap of the tour. The “Eternal Sunshine” tour is a fairly limited one and will definitely not be living up to the eternality of its name, with Grande having made it clear she is looking to have other irons in the fire beyond her music career.

After three nights at the Oakland Arena, Grande will move on to do five nights in two L.A. -area arenas .

Then the North American tour continues in Austin, Sunrise, Fl. , Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal and Chicago, concluding its stateside run Aug. 6. From there, she plays a 10-night stand at the O2 Arena in London, and that’s all that is on the books. Demand for tickets has been at a premium.

The lowest get-in-the-door price for any of the upcoming shows on the resale market is in the 500s, and that is for a handful of obstructed-view tickets. Virtually any tickets available through secondary sellers for floor seats or in the loge/club sections of an arena are over $1,000.

That could change if scalpers have to dump seats at the last minute, but prices have largely held firm as fans have realized this 11-city tour may really be the only chance to catch Grande for a long time if she plans to devote herself more fully to acting pursuits.

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