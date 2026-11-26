Ariana Grande opened up about how the wave of criticism following her 'Petal' music video felt like an episode of 'Black Mirror.'

podcast released on Wednesday, Grande was asked about the irony of the public backlash, which zeroed in on Grande’s appearance in the video — which was about an aspiring actress named Pepper who is constantly scrutinized for her appearance by a panel of foul men.

” remarked Grande, who added that she found the reaction “interesting” and “would put it out again today, exactly as is. ” Grande elaborated, “I’ve never changed my musical style or whatever, based on what I think people want from me. I’ve always moved authentically in that way. That’s something I’m proud of.

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” She said, “Let the chips fall where they may. My people will be my people. ” Grande also shared insight into the making of the video.