Ariana Grande's New Single Faces Backlash from Fans Over 'Boring' and 'Generic' Sound

Ariana Grande's comeback single Hate That I Made You Love Me has been met with widespread criticism from fans who deem it boring, generic, and possibly AI-assisted, casting a shadow over the launch of her upcoming album Petal.

Ariana Grande , the 32-year-old singer and actress, attempted to reignite her music career with the release of her new single Hate That I Made You Love Me on Thursday night.

The track serves as the lead single from her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal, scheduled for release on July 31. However, the response from fans on social media was largely negative, with many criticizing the song as boring, generic, and even one of her worst releases to date. Some listeners went as far as to suggest the production sounded AI-generated, while others felt it was unoriginal and could have easily fit on her previous 2024 album Eternal Sunshine.

The lukewarm reception marks a disappointing start to Grande's musical comeback after years spent primarily focused on acting, notably starring as Glinda in the two Wicked films, including 2024's Wicked and last year's Wicked: For Good. Grande had previously expressed high hopes for the single, calling it one of her favorite songs she's ever written and praising producers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

The music video, set to drop on Monday, stars actor Justin Long and follows Grande's tradition of featuring high-profile actors in her visuals. Despite her excitement, the fan reaction suggests a disconnect between the artist's vision and audience expectations, raising questions about the creative direction of the Petal era





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