Ariana Grande's Music Comeback Sparks Fan Concern Over Her Appearance

Ariana Grande's music comeback has sparked fan concern over her appearance in her new music video for Hate that I Made You Love Me. The pop star, 32, released the music video on Monday, which features her in a sleeveless, yellow dress with a low-cut neckline.

Ariana Grande 's music comeback has sparked fan concern over her appearance in her new music video for Hate that I Made You Love Me. The pop star, 32, released the music video on Monday, which features her in a sleeveless, yellow dress with a low-cut neckline.

The video follows a dark, thriller concept, with Grande's character haunting actor Justin Long before he ends up digging his own grave. Fans have taken to social media to express their concerns about Grande's appearance, with some calling it 'disturbing' and others coming to her defense. The video has also sparked discourse about Grande's petite frame, with some fans pointing out that her ribcage is visible across her chest.

Grande has previously publicly condemned body-shaming culture, stating that it can be 'really dangerous' and assuring fans that she is the 'healthiest she's ever been'. Despite this, some fans have left unsolicited comments about her body, with one social media user tweeting: 'Poor girl, she looks so haggard and super tired.

' Others have speculated that Grande is trying to show off her slim frame, with one fan writing: 'I don't understand why Ariana is obsessed with showing off her chest bones. ' However, other fans have come to her defense, with one social media user tweeting: 'We really can't know someone's health from a single screenshot.

' The music video has been met with mixed reactions on social media, with some fans praising the concept and Grande's new lead single, while others have expressed disappointment and concern about her appearance. The video has also been compared to famous films, with some scenes inspired by chilling sequences.

Throughout the video, Long's character attempts to escape the ghost of his lover and his guilt, but ends up trapped in a dark and dank basement with endless journals detailing his insecurities and obsession with her. During one particular scene, Grande appears to be unamused and aghast as she goes through the journals and observes the ramblings before eventually escaping from the dark place where he had imprisoned her.

The music video has sparked a flurry of mixed reactions on social media, with some fans praising the concept and Grande's new lead single, while others have expressed concern and disappointment about her appearance





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Ariana Grande Music Video Hate That I Made You Love Me Petal Album Justin Long

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