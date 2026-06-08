Ariana Grande's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' has become her 10th No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, tying Taylor Swift for most No. 1 debuts among women. Max Martin extends his record for most Hot 100 No. 1s among producers, now at 28. The song has topped the chart for one week so far, and its success has been driven by 23.6 million official streams, 18.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 70,000 sales in the U.S.

Ariana Grande 's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' Becomes Her 10th No. 1 Song on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Tying Taylor Swift for Most No. 1 Debuts Among Women.

Max Martin Extends His Record for Most Hot 100 No. 1s Among Producers, Now at 28. The Song, Which Was Written and Produced by Grande, Martin, and ILYA, Has Topped the Chart for One Week So Far, and Its Success Has Been Driven by 23.6 Million Official Streams, 18.9 Million Radio Airplay Audience Impressions, and 70,000 Sales in the U.S. Grande Has Now Tied for the 10th-Most Hot 100 No. 1s All-Time, Joining a Dozen Other Acts with Double-Digit Totals.

She Has Also Passed Swift's Nine for the Most Among All Acts in That Span, and Has Earned Her 10th Hot 100 No. 1 as a Writer and Third as a Producer. ILYA Adds His Fourth Leader in Both Roles. The Hot 100 Blends All-Genre U.S. Streaming, Radio Airplay, and Sales Data, and the Chart Will Update on Tuesday, June 9, With All Charts Dated June 13, 2026.

For All Chart News, Follow @Billboard and @BillboardCharts on Both X and Instagram, and for All Chart Rules and Explanations, Click on Chart Rules





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