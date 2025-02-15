Ariana Grande's Glinda: A Performance Worthy of an Oscar

Ariana Grande's portrayal of Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked has captivated audiences and critics alike. This article explores why her performance deserves an Oscar, highlighting her comedic brilliance, emotional depth, and nuanced understanding of the character.

For fans eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the 2025 Best Supporting Actress race, the question of whether Ariana Grande will secure an Oscar for her iconic portrayal of Glinda in Wicked is about to be answered. Sharing the screen with Best Lead Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Grande has undoubtedly exceeded all expectations in her embodiment of the future Good Witch.

Not only does she brilliantly deliver every comedic beat, each cherished by fans of the Broadway production, but Grande also captures the inherent tenderness of Glinda that seamlessly weaves the entire narrative together. The 2025 Oscar nominations, announced by Grande and Erivo's Wicked co-star Bowen Yang, confirmed the widespread anticipation that both Grande and Zoe Saldaña for her role as Emilia Pérez would be nominated for Best Supporting Actress, emerging as the clear frontrunners. While many are currently predicting Saldaña's victory, given her multiple wins at major precursor awards to the Oscars, including the Golden Globe and the Critics' Choice Award in the corresponding category, Ariana Grande's Glinda is a force to be reckoned with. One scene in particular epitomizes why she deserves the win.The duet between Glinda and Elphaba in Ozdust is Grande's most powerful moment in Wicked. Grande conveys a profound depth of emotion during this scene. While Glinda's signature song, 'Popular,' is undoubtedly a strong contender for Grande's best scene in the film, it is the Elphaba and Glinda dance scene that truly showcases why she should take home the Oscar. The events unfolding in this scene allow Glinda's actions to be perceived as somewhat superficial, as though she is only sorry for the prank she played on Elphaba because Elphaba did something nice for her first—getting her into Madame Morrible's (Michelle Yeoh) sorcery seminar. Grande then masterfully portrays Glinda's awkwardness in her dancing and her shame at facing Elphaba, while simultaneously demonstrating her unwavering commitment to seeing the situation through.Grande's performance is truly captivating. She is taken aback, forced to confront the realities of Elphaba's character and her own. When Elphaba arrives and is subjected to mockery, Grande transitions into an expression of deep regret. There is a palpable sadness to it, a heartbreaking understanding that, of course, Elphaba cares what people think, and a sense of finality. When she says, 'I feel awful,' it is not a complaint about a fleeting feeling, but a complete reevaluation of her own character. In a sudden moment of clarity, Glinda knows what she must do. Grande then showcases Glinda's awkwardness in her dancing and her shame at facing Elphaba, while demonstrating her unwavering commitment to seeing the situation through. Throughout it all, Grande exudes grace even in her goofiest dance moves, holding the entire scene together steadfastly while Elphaba is visibly distraught. From the moment Glinda excuses herself from Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) company to spontaneously hug Elphaba, she begins to see things clearly for the first time, which Grande portrays with stunning depth and nuance.Grande's performance in Wicked is a triumph. She is wickedly hilarious as Glinda, honing her comedic acting skills through years of work on shows like Victorious. She possesses impeccable timing throughout the film, exhibiting countless subtle mannerisms that solidify her characterization at all times. Her reactions, from the beginning of the main chorus of 'No One Mourns the Wicked' to witnessing Elphaba with Morrible, showcase the realistic fluctuations of Glinda's emotions. While her comedic timing is impeccable, Grande's performance delves into deeper emotional territories with remarkable skill. When she portrays moments of grief or regret, there is no doubt that she is fully immersed in the character, allowing the audience to empathize with Glinda's vulnerabilities. Much of this emotional depth stems from Grande's long-standing adoration for the show, having identified with Glinda since childhood and dedicating years to contemplating every facet of the character.Ariana Grande as Glinda is a truly special occurrence. The brilliant fusion of her acting talent and profound understanding of Wicked culminates in a performance that deserves the highest recognition, including an Oscar





