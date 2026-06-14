Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour Opener: A Triumphant Return After Seven Years

Ariana Grande launched her Eternal Sunshine Tour with a sold-out show at Crypto.com Arena, blending new introspective songs with fan favorites in a deeply personal performance that marked her first tour in seven years.

Ariana Grande kicked off the first night of her sold-out Eternal Sunshine Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 13, marking her return to the stage after a seven-year hiatus.

The show was not merely a concert but a meditation on heartbreak, healing, and quiet evolution that shaped both the pop superstar and the fans who grew up alongside her. There wasn't a last-minute ticket to be had; even the box office sat dark as every seat was filled. Before Grande emerged, a five-minute countdown clock appeared on the screens as Chaka Khan's 'I'm Every Woman' filled the arena, followed by a Madonna medley featuring 'Vogue.

' The anticipation was palpable for one of the year's most anticipated tours. When the lights dropped, Grande emerged to a roar so loud that it nearly drowned out her own band. She greeted the crowd with a simple but heartfelt message: 'It's good to see us, isn't it? Welcome to the Eternal Sunshine Tour.

' The line felt like a warm reunion with the fans she hadn't toured for in seven years and a cheeky wink to her recent turn as Glinda in the box-office smash 'Wicked. ' Throughout the night, she repeatedly acknowledged the passage of time and the patience of the fans who had waited for her return. 'It's literally been seven years since I've done a tour,' she told the crowd as she sat to sing 'Past Life.

' 'You've been so patient, so supportive and loving and kind. Thank you for showing up after all this time.

' The show was structured in five acts, unfolding like a series of memories. A weathered house at center stage slowly transformed over the night, taking on new life with greenery and warm light. The storytelling paired naturally with the themes of 'Eternal Sunshine,' an album that traded her usual glossy pop and R&B-perfected sound for a more introspective look at love, loss, and self-discovery.

Grande used the show to bridge past and present, incorporating signature moments from earlier eras: the return of the cat mask during 'The Boy Is Mine,' fan-favorite hits like 'One Last Time,' 'Break Free,' and 'Dangerous Woman,' and a playful nod to her iconic high ponytail during '7 Rings.

' These moments felt less like callbacks and more like an easy conversation with previous versions of herself. During 'thank u, next,' she poked fun at her own history, flashing two fingers and an exaggerated 'oops' expression during the lyric 'only want to do it once, real bad,' a self-aware nod to the song's musings on marriage and her own very public divorce that sent the sold-out crowd into cheers.

The setlist heavily favored the 'Eternal Sunshine' era, with eleven of the night's 23 songs coming from the album and its deluxe edition. Songs like 'Warm,' 'Imperfect for You,' and 'Twilight Zone' offered some of the evening's most intimate moments, while the live debut of 'Hate That I Made You Love Me,' which Grande noted was 'only two weeks old,' served as a reminder that this chapter of her story is still being written.

The night also featured surprises, including a performance of her recent hit 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' and a stripped-down version of 'POV.

' Grande's vocal prowess was on full display, soaring through ballads and pop anthems alike. The production was lavish but never overwhelming, with visuals that complemented the emotional arc of the show. The crowd, a mix of longtime fans and newer converts, sang along to every word, creating an atmosphere of collective catharsis. As the concert drew to a close, Grande expressed her gratitude once more, promising that this tour was just the beginning of a new era.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour has set a high bar for live pop performances, blending vulnerability with spectacle in a way that only Ariana Grande can. The evening was a testament to her growth as an artist and a person, and a celebration of the connection she shares with her fans. For those lucky enough to be in attendance, it was an unforgettable night of music, emotion, and shared joy





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