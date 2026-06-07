Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour Kicks Off with Career-Spanning Setlist and New Single Debut

Ariana Grande launched her Eternal Sunshine tour with a performance that highlighted her entire discography, including the live debut of 'Hate That I Made You Love Me.' The show was divided into five sections, featuring a blend of old favorites and new material across every album from her catalog.

Ariana Grande 's Eternal Sunshine tour launch ed with a setlist that spanned her entire career, blending new material with classic hits. The show was structured into five distinct sections, offering fans a comprehensive journey through her musical evolution.

Since her last major tour, the 2019 Sweetener World Tour, Grande has released multiple albums, and this concert reflected that prolific period. Opening night featured a mix of beloved anthems and fresh tracks, ensuring that every album was represented in some form. Highlights included the title track from her latest album and previous chart-toppers like "7 Rings," both of which had been staples on earlier tours but fit seamlessly into the new production.

The set design and pacing emphasized dramatic transitions, with section three delivering a powerful trio of pop bangers-"One Last Time," "Rain On Me," and "Break Free"-back-to-back. Section four followed the intense "Dangerous Woman" with the earlier fan favorite "Honey," creating a nostalgic bridge to her debut-era sound.

The finale cleverly subverted expectations with a fake-out ending during "Into You," before Grande returned to perform the live debut of her new single "Hate That I Made You Love Me," the sole preview of the upcoming album on night one. This new song, with its emotionally charged lyrics and dynamic production, signals a fresh direction while retaining the signature Grande vocal prowess.

The tour's opening night celebrated her decade-long career, balancing grand spectacle with intimate moments, and set the stage for what promises to be an ambitious global tour





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Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour Setlist New Single Hate That I Made You Love Me Concert Pop Music Tour Launch Sweetener World Tour

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