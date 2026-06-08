Ariana Grande's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' Debuts at No. 1 on U.K. Singles Chart, marking a significant moment for the star and her fans.

Ariana Grande 's Eternal Sunshine Tour 2026 Setlist: Every Song Played at the First Show. Ariana Grande 's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' Debuts at No. 1 on U.K. Singles Chart .

On Sunday, June 7, one day after her trek's kickoff show in Oakland, California, Grande expressed her gratitude to fans through a heartfelt message. She wrote, 'it feels impossible to find the words at this time… so for now, just thank you.

' Grande continued, 'from the bottom of my heart, i love you all more than words can ever possibly say. and i missed you. thank you. ' The emotional show marked a significant moment for both Grande and her fans, as the star hadn't toured since 2019. Grande's 'Thank you so much, I love you guys so much-and I missed you' echoed through the Oakland Arena during a raucous standing ovation.

The Grammy winner will play two more shows in Oakland before bringing the trek to Crypto.com Arena, followed by the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles area. Over the course of the summer, she'll also play stops in Austin, Texas; Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; and more American cities before closing out with 10 shows at the O2 Arena in London





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Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour 2026 U.K. Singles Chart Oakland California Grande's Fans

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