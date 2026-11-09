Ariana Grande, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller Join Tonight Show for Wicked Promotion

Ariana Grande joined Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller on The Tonight Show to discuss Wicked and share funny stories, including a fake aquarium memory.

Ariana Grande appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, November 8, to discuss her upcoming film Wicked alongside co-stars Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller. The trio participated in a segment where guests attempted to convince each other of false memories. Grande successfully convinced the cast that she had fallen into a fish tank at a Florida aquarium. She fabricated a story about her brother Frankie scuba diving nearby while she was just four years old. The deception worked on both Stiller and De Niro, despite Fallon remaining skeptical for most of the interaction. Grande later admitted it was a lie and expressed her dislike for dishonesty. Stiller countered with a true story about recording the Foreigner hit "I Want to Know What Love Is." The group then discussed their personal experiences and the release of their new movie. Grande shared a selfie from meeting De Niro backstage at a previous project. She expressed deep honor at being cast in the musical adaptation. The film is set to premiere in theaters on the day before Thanksgiving. A sketch titled "Slow Clap Soap Opera" featured the actors in a comedic family dynamic. The segment highlighted the chemistry between the pop star and the veteran actors.

Ariana Grande Fabricates Aquarium Incident

Ariana Grande initiated a playful deception during a "True Confessions" segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, November 8. She claimed she once accidentally plunged into a giant fish tank while visiting an aquarium in her hometown of Florida. She told Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and Fallon that she was small and clumsy at the age of four. Grande invented details about her older brother, Frankie, supposedly scuba diving in the same tank. She narrated that she saw him and shouted, "Ah, Frankie!" before falling in. She added that a friend's mother was holding her at the time. Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller accepted her story as fact. Jimmy Fallon was less convinced but ultimately fell for the deception as well. Grande revealed the truth only after the three men agreed she was telling the truth. She stated it was the worst lie and that she hates lying. Ben Stiller responded with a story about Foreigner recording "I Want to Know What Love Is." He claimed no one believed his account of the event. The story was actually true despite the skepticism of others. This exchange highlighted the competitive yet friendly nature of the interview segment.

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Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller Discuss Wicked Roles

Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller joined Ariana Grande on the main set couches to recount how they all met. The conversation covered their careers and their involvement in the new film Wicked. Grande shared a selfie showing her meeting Robert De Niro backstage at a production eleven years ago. She described feeling honored to be invited to join the cast of the musical adaptation. Grande expressed how she fell in love with the source material early in her career. She questioned how she had earned the right to read the script or join the cast. She admired the actors and comedians who perform on the set. Grande called the experience of joining the project very surreal. The actors discussed the significance of the iconic tree returning to its spot at thirty Rockefeller Plaza. The tree is located just outside the NBC building in New York City. This annual tradition marks the holiday season in the city. The discussion provided context for the festive atmosphere of the interview. The star also mentioned the film stars Skyler Gisondo. He plays Grande's love interest named Henry in the movie. Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco also star in the production. The cast aims to bring the beloved musical to the big screen.

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Wicked Movie Release Date and Theater Premiere

Wicked is scheduled to premiere in theaters on the day before Thanksgiving. This timing aligns with the holiday season and maximizes audience attendance. The film adaptation features a star-studded cast including Ariana Grande. Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller play key roles in the narrative. Skyler Gisondo portrays Henry, the love interest of Grande's character. Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco round out the main supporting cast. The movie is based on the iconic Broadway musical. Fans have awaited the cinematic version for many years. The release date offers a clear target for promotional efforts. Studios typically aim for strong box office returns during this period. The film represents a significant event in the entertainment calendar. Critics and audiences will judge the adaptation upon its release. The marketing campaign includes interviews and exclusive previews. The Tonight Show appearance served as a major promotional stop. The segment reached a broad audience through late-night television. The film promises to deliver on the expectations of musical fans. The production values and casting have generated high anticipation. The premiere date ensures the film will be in theaters for the holidays. This strategy leverages the seasonal excitement for family entertainment. The cast's chemistry on screen will be a key factor in its success.

Slow Clap Soap Opera Sketch Features Cast

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and Ariana Grande performed a sketch titled "Slow Clap Soap Opera." Jimmy Fallon hosted the segment alongside the three actors. The sketch portrayed a different type of family from the Fockers films. The actors played three siblings scheming for wealthy father De Niro's inheritance. They used passive-aggressive one-liners throughout the performance. The humor relied heavily on derisive applause between scenes. The tone was distinct from typical sitcom family dynamics. The sketch highlighted the comedic talents of Robert De Niro. Ben Stiller added to the satirical family dynamic. Ariana Grande brought her unique style to the role. The segment was broadcast on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fans could watch the skit after the main interview. The trio's conversation with Jimmy Fallon preceded the sketch. The combination of interview and performance provided varied content. The sketch was well-received for its clever writing. The use of slow claps added a layer of absurdity. The performance showcased the versatility of the veteran actors. Grande proved her ability to engage in physical comedy. The segment reinforced the promotional push for Wicked. It also highlighted the chemistry between the three stars. The sketch served as a memorable closing to the interview. It left viewers with a positive impression of the cast. The broadcast aired on Sunday, November 8, reaching millions of homes.