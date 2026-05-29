Ariana Grande Returns with "Hate That I Made You Love Me" as aespa, Latto, Violet Grohl and Others Drop New Music

A look at the week's biggest music releases, including Ariana Grande's first single from her upcoming album, aespa's new full-length album, and new projects from Latto, Violet Grohl, Los Enanitos Verdes, and K CAMP, plus notable tracks and collaborations.

Ariana Grande has made her long-awaited return with a new single, Hate That I Made You Love Me , marking the first taste of her forthcoming album.

The track, released on Friday, May 29, showcases Grande's signature blend of emotive vocals and candid lyricism, exploring the dissonance between her authentic self and the projections placed upon her by lovers and critics alike. This release follows her documentary Up From Down Under: How New Zealand's Zane Lowe Became 'The Rock Star Whisperer', also launched on the same day.

Meanwhile, in the K-pop sphere, aespa has delivered their sophomore full-length album, a project that further solidifies their futuristic concept and sonic intensity. Beyond these high-profile drops, the week was rich with diverse musical offerings. Latto presented a new album that reinforces her place in hip-hop, while Violet Grohl stepped into the spotlight with her debut. Los Enanitos Verdes, the iconic Argentine rock band, released new material, and K CAMP offered a fresh collection.

Notable tracks emerged from Jungle, Little Big Town, and Kaitlin Butts, each adding flavor to the varied soundscape. Collaborative singles also stood out: What So Not and Alina Pash joined forces on Everest, and an electronic powerhouse collective including Skrillex, Randomer, Blawan, and MC Dricca united for Thistle. With June fast approaching and summer playlists taking shape, fans are invited to weigh in on the standout release of the final week of May. Which of these projects resonated most?

The weekly roundup underscores a vibrant period in music, with established stars and emerging voices alike contributing to a dynamic, cross-genre conversation





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Ariana Grande Hate That I Made You Love Me Aespa Latto Violet Grohl Los Enanitos Verdes K CAMP Jungle Little Big Town Kaitlin Butts What So Not Alina Pash Skrillex Randomer Blawan MC Dricka New Music Single Album K-Pop Hip-Hop Rock Electronic Collaboration

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