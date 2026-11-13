Ariana Grande Returns to Red Carpet at Focker-In-Law Premiere

Ariana Grande made a public comeback at the New York premiere of Focker-In-Law alongside boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, ending her hiatus from fame.

Ariana Grande, 33, made a high-profile return to the public eye on Wednesday at the New York premiere of Focker-In-Law, the fourth installment in the Meet the Parents film franchise. The singer and actress graced the red carpet at the Beacon Theatre alongside her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, 35, marking their debut as a couple at a major industry event. The pair displayed affection by rubbing stomachs and clasping hands as they posed for photographers. This appearance signals a shift in visibility for the Grammy-winning artist, who had recently stepped back from the spotlight following intense media scrutiny regarding her physical appearance. Grande's presence at the event contradicted earlier reports suggesting she might skip the film's press tour after announcing a break from fame.

Red Carpet Styling and Couple Details

Grande arrived at the Beacon Theatre wearing a delicate off-white gown featuring a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt. She complemented her outfit with pastel pink eyeshadow and lipgloss, while her hair was slicked back into a low ponytail. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings and appeared to have concealed the butterfly tattoo on her arm with makeup, a styling choice she has employed for several recent red carpet appearances. Alvarez dressed in a black blazer, a white button-up shirt tucked into blue jeans. The couple shared tender moments, leaning in for a kiss and exchanging loving looks throughout the event, appearing deeply connected despite the surrounding media attention.

Also read Ariana Grande Returns for 'Focker-In-Law' Premiere With Ricky Alvarez After Hiatus

Relationship History and Rekindled Romance

Grande and Alvarez share a long history, having originally dated from 2015 to 2016 after meeting when he worked as her backup dancer. The pair rekindled their romantic relationship in June, following Grande's split from Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, 34. Their reunion comes after a period of personal transition for the singer, who had previously been linked to other high-profile relationships. The couple's return to public events together suggests a stable phase in their personal lives, contrasting with the turbulence that often accompanies celebrity relationships. Grande's support for Alvarez and his support for her return to the limelight highlight a mutual partnership built on their shared history and recent reconnection.

Advertisement

Hiatus Announcement and Public Scrutiny

The singer's return to the spotlight follows a complex period of announced hiatus and public discussion about her health. In August, Grande announced she was taking a step back from visibility after completing the Eternal Sunshine Tour, which concluded in September. Her spokesman told People that the entertainer intended to end the tour on a high note before taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work. This decision came after Grande sparked fan concern with her Petal music video in July, where she appeared thin with her ribcage visibly protruding. The star has addressed her weight multiple times over the years, insisting she is healthy despite ongoing speculation about her shrinking frame.

Film Cast and Next Career Steps

Grande was joined on the red carpet by her Focker-In-Law co-stars, including Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, 83. De Niro was accompanied by his younger wife, Tiffany Chen. Grande's appearance at the premiere marks a significant moment in her acting career, as she balances her music tour with her film commitments. She previously left her planned West End role in Sunday In The Park with George after wrapping up her musical tour to focus on her hiatus. Despite rumors that she would avoid press obligations, Grande attended the New York premiere, indicating a renewed willingness to engage with the public. Her team clarified that the decision to step back was quietly planned long ago and was not solely a reaction to negative publicity, emphasizing the need for boundaries and personal well-being in the entertainment industry.