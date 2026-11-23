Ariana Grande has released the live album 'K Bye for Now (The Sweetener Sessions)' and teased the upcoming Netflix concert film from her Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande officially released her live album titled 'K Bye for Now (The Sweetser Sessions)' on Monday, November 23, while simultaneously teasing the imminent arrival of a full-length concert film documenting her historic Sweetener World Tour.

The New Live Album Release Details

The newly released live album landed on digital streaming platforms on December 23, featuring recorded live performances from across the globe that capture the entirety of the pop star's setlist during the trek. This release serves as the audio companion to the visual documentation of the tour that concluded in London.

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The digital tracklist includes distinct moments from the live performances, such as audio of a fan hilariously telling others around them to hush in explicit fashion, adding a layer of raw authenticity to the recording. Fans had been vocal about their desire for this specific release, with one supporter explicitly asking if they would receive the live album alongside the concert film.

Concert Film Tease and Netflix Connection

On Monday, November 23, Grande took to social media to share a clip that appeared to be sourced from one of her Oakland Arena shows, which marked the beginning of the tour trek in June. This social media post served as a direct teaser that the tour movie is coming soon to Netflix, capitalizing on the platform's successful history with her previous concert documentation.

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Grande previously achieved massive success with her Netflix special 'Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You', which was released in December 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That previous special commemorated the first anniversary of the Sweetener World Tour's final show and prominently included footage from her performances at The O2 Arena in London.

Tour History and Venue Highlights

The Sweetener World Tour kicked off in June, making high-profile stops in Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Montreal before wrapping up with a ten-date stay in London. The Oakland Arena performance, which is believed to be the source of the recent teaser clip, was a significant milestone as it launched the international leg of the production.

The upcoming film promises to capture the energy of these major stops, continuing the legacy of Grande's visual tour documentation. Fans are now awaiting further official announcements regarding the specific release date of the Netflix special, following the successful rollout of the live album earlier in the month.