Ariana Grande Proves She's So Into Ricky Álvarez With Most Intimate Glimpse at Their Romance Yet

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ricky Álvarez showed off PDA in a new social media video as they gave each other kisses while doing a viral challenge for her makeup brand R.E.M Beauty.

The “petal” singer shared an inside look at her sweet romance with her boyfriend as the couple showed off some major PDA while taking on a social media challenge for Grande’s makeup brand R.E.

M. Beauty. , the Grammy winner tasked Álvarez with guessing which R.E. M Beauty lip products she was wearing on her lips only through blind kisses as the 35-year-old had his beanie covering his eyes.

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“This is a challenge called, ‘What’s on my lips? ’” Grande shared, kicking off the clip, to which Álvarez quipped, “Or what’s on my girlfriend’s lips, really. ”actress—who was sitting on Álvarez’s lap—first applied a generous layer of lip gloss, before giving her man a smooch. Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ricky Álvarez Write Sweet Note to Stranger at NYC Marathon “It has to be Glossy Balm,” Álvarez went on.

“I don’t have a tingle yet. I also just ate spicy ramen, so I feel like the pores would be open. I feel like it might hit me quicker, so I think I’m gonna go with Glossy Balm. ”Álvarez was ready to say thank u, next as he guessed the next two rounds correctly, with Grande continuing to give her boyfriend more loving smooches.

And the dancer showed how much he knows his girlfriend’s brand one last time for a “bonus round,” correctly guessing a lip product that seemingly hadn’t been released yet.

“Interesting, not one of the ones I’m used to. Is it Holiday Mélange? ” Álvarez asked Grande, who shared with a laugh that he was right.

“I don’t think that one’s out yet. ”actress runs R.E. M. After all, Álvarez noted during the video how the brand’s products are made in Italy, with Grande even highlighting the moment in the comments section of the video. Tour in September, the 33-year-old once again changed the lyrics to line about Álvarez in “thank u, next.

” Instead of singing, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh,” Grande sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I’m tryna make him my last. ”And while the duo may have called it quits in 2011, it’s obvious they’ve remained on good terms, sharing a selfiedated Grande for nearly two years, their on-again off-again relationship wasn’t always full of sweetener.

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Indeed, the Australian YouTuber shot his shot with Grande over X in 2012 as part of a challenge with twin brotherAfter putting out a July 2012 video outlining why the child star should date him, the pair began a long-distance relationship that lasted into 2013.

"I'm going to be the lady my mother raised and carry myself with class and dignity... But I will never be any man's press opportunity…” she wrote on X at the time.

“It's always ok to defend yourself. My fans know what kind of person I am. Never let any man discredit u or the values you were raised with... I'm finally happy.

Words can't hurt me anymore. ”After Grande and Sykes collaborated on their 2013 duet "Almost Is Never Enough,” Grande knew the boy was hers. Though the pair dated publicly for about five months, Grande toldIn 2016, they teamed up yet again for their track “Over and Over Again.

” And while there were some post-breakup jitters when it came to working together again, Sykes—who married wife"I spoke to and I was like, 'It's only as awkward as everyone else makes it,'" Sykes toldat the time.

"If we don't make it awkward, then at the end of the day, after a couple of weeks, it's not going to be awkward anymore. "—who had previously collaborated on tracks like “Best Mistake” and “Right There”—after they were spotted leaving a movie theater together in August 2014.

On Air with Ryan Seacrestin 2022—broke up in April 2015 after nearly nine months of dating due to conflicting tour schedules, a source previously told In a joint statement, Grande and Sean’s reps shared they "care deeply for each other and remain close friends.

"first teamed up with Grande professionally on a 2012 cover of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”—and later their 2013 single “The Way”—before their connection turned romantic. Though they sparked dating rumors early on in their working relationship, Miller set the record straight after their steamy music video for the latter track raised eyebrows about the nature of their connection.

“That’s the homie. She’s got a boyfriend and everything,” Miller told MTV News in an April 2013 interview, referencing her romance with Brooks.

“Obviously, that made everyone talk. I didn’t even know that was going to happen and then we were shooting and the director was like, ‘This should happen,’ and I’m like, ‘Alright. ’” But it seems Miller was more game for the interaction than he let on. After all, the pair went public with their relationship in August 2016 while attending the MTV VMAs together.

Though they were able to collaborate on many more tracks together—including “My Favorite Part” from Miller’s 2016 albumwhich claimed the lives of 22 people—Miller stood by her side, later joining her on stage at the benefit show she hosted to support the victims.

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“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” Grande wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us! ”in a July 2019 interview.

“By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f--k. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had. ” “I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming less and less sticky,” she added.

“The pieces just started to float away. ”“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said of the engagement during his June 2018 appearance on the, which features the song “pete davidson.

” While they covered quite a bit of ground in their relationship together, Grande and Davidson—who has since welcomed a daughterDalton Gomez And it wasn’t all that long after Grande’s split from Davidson that she found herself walking down the aisle holding hands with her mama.began dating in the beginning of 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic put the pair on lockdown. The “yes, and? ” singer and real estate agent quarantined together, making their loveof the May 2021 nuptials.

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier. ” But Grande and Gomez broke free from their marriage just two years later before settling the terms of their divorce in October 2023, according to documents obtained by E! News.

, Gomez received a one-time tax-free payment of $1,250,000 and half the net proceeds of their L.A. home sale but did not collect spousal support.before their romance began in July 2023. Two months later, they were seen on a Disney World date in photos obtained byafter the excursion, “they went with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy and really good for each other.

”“It definitely doesn’t get any easier, seeing some of the negativity that was birthed by disreputable tabloids,” Grande toldin 2024 of the chatter.

“Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie. A lot of people that were working on it did. ”“There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” Grande added.

“No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bullshit tabloid can rewrite in real life. ”Following the changes in his personal life, the Broadway star opened up about the challenges of being catapulted into the spotlight.

“I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public,” Slater toldin 2024. “There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it. ”of her romance with Álvarez in a May 2016 interview.

“I’m a very happy girl. I have a healthy life right now, and I think that’s all anyone cares to know. The end. ”to her 2018 hit “thank u, next.

” Though she usually followed the lyric, “Wrote some song about Ricky,” with, “now I listen and laugh,” at her Austin show she said, “They still really slap. ” Weeks later, she was back at it again, this time singing at her July 13 concert, “We always find our way back. ”