Ariana Grande Performs Death-Defying Stunt on Eternal Sunshine Tour

Ariana Grande left fans breathless as she performed a death-defying stunt on her Eternal Sunshine Tour. The 32-year-old songstress took to the stage in Oakland to belt out hits for fans at the Oakland Arena. Grande was hooked to a harness with the assistance of some of her backup dancers as she performed her track Supernatural. The dancers suddenly backed away as Grande came back into view while slowly being lifted into the air, causing the crowd inside the venue to erupt into cheers and applause. Grande is preparing for the release of her eighth studio album Petal which drops later this summer on July 31. She is also planning on returning to the big screen following her role as Glinda in Wicked (2024) and Wicked: For Good (2025).

Ariana Grande left fans breathless as she performed a death-defying stunt as she officially kicked off her Eternal Sunshine Tour over the weekend, her first tour in seven years.

The 32-year-old songstress, who recently made a music comeback with her new single Hate That I Made You Love Me, took to the stage in Oakland to belt out hits for fans at the Oakland Arena. In a video shared by a fan to Reddit, Grande was performing her track Supernatural when she was hooked to a harness with the assistance of some of her backup dancers.

They partially hid the star as they circled around her while she continued to sing lyrics to the song. The dancers suddenly backed away as Grande came back into view while slowly being lifted into the air, causing the crowd inside the venue to erupt into cheers and applause.

As instrumental music played in the background, the former Nickelodeon actress let her arms fall to her sides with her back to the stage while being lifted towards the ceiling in a dramatic moment. Ariana Grande, 32, left fans breathless as she performed a death-defying stunt as she officially kicked off her Eternal Sunshine Tour over the weekend, her first tour in seven years; seen above on Saturday In a video shared by a fan to Reddit , Grande was performing her track Supernatural when she was hooked to a harness with the assistance of some of her backup dancers As the track came to a close, Grande disappeared into an opening above the stage and the lights went dark.

The star wore a short-sleeved, white dress that contained a lace overlay during the portion of the concert. Ariana Grande sparks concern with visible chest bones in new music video: 'Disturbing' Over on Reddit, some fans offered their thoughts about the stunt with one sharing, 'This looks beautiful. I love it when artists actually invest in interesting production.

' Another said, 'The movement, the notes she hits as she's floating. The lights around her. Gorgeous. Just incredible.

No notes.

' Grande also took to her main Instagram page to upload a photo of herself amid the breathtaking stunt. More fans flocked to the comment section as one typed, 'ARE YOU KIDDING MEEEE,' while another wrote, 'the show is unreal.

' 'That was the most beautiful thing ive ever seen,' an Instagram user also shared. Grande kicked off her The Eternal Sunshine Tour on Saturday in Oakland and will hold two more shows in the city on June 9 and June 10.

Grande kicked off her The Eternal Sunshine Tour on Saturday in Oakland and will hold two more shows in the city on June 9 and June 10 She is scheduled to take to the stage in other cities across America including Los Angeles, Inglewood, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta and Brooklyn She is scheduled to take to the stage in other cities across America including Los Angeles, Inglewood, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta and Brooklyn. For 10 nights from August 15 through September 1, Grande will perform at the O2 Arena in London and will also be the conclusion of the tour.

Back in 2024, the songstress dropped the album Eternal Sunshine which contained hits such as Yes, And? as well as We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love). And Grande's current tour is her first in seven years. The Wicked actress last jumped to the stage in 2019 for the Sweetener World Tour and took part in 97 dates across both North America and Europe.

Along with focusing on her tour, Grande is preparing for the release of her eighth studio album Petal which drops later this summer on July 31. A few months earlier in May, the music artist uploaded a reel to Instagram as she explained the meaning behind the album. She expressed that the LP is 'basically about something that is full of life growing through the cracks of something that is cold and hard and challenging.

' The Wicked actress last jumped to the stage in 2019 for the Sweetener World Tour (seen above) and took part in 97 dates across both North America and Europe Along with focusing on her tour, Grande is preparing for the release of her eighth studio album Petal which drops later this summer on July 31; Petal album cover seen above 'It's kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments, whether it's my own monsters in my own head, external voices, things that no longer serve me. ' Grande continued, 'I could be talking about one thing, sharing something, and people could use it however they want and apply it to their own lives.

' On May 29, she released the album's lead single Hate That I Made You Love Me as well as an accompanying music video. Grande is also planning on returning to the big screen following her role as Glinda in Wicked (2024) and Wicked: For Good (2025). She recently starred in a trailer for the upcoming movie Focker-In-Law which is set to hit theaters later this year on November 25.

The cast also includes Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Skyler Gisondo, Owen Wilson and Teri Polo. Grande is scheduled to take to the stage in other cities across America including Los Angeles, Inglewood, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta and Brooklyn She is scheduled to take to the stage in other cities across America including Los Angeles, Inglewood, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta and Brooklyn.

For 10 nights from August 15 through September 1, Grande will perform at the O2 Arena in London and will also be the conclusion of the tour. Back in 2024, the songstress dropped the album Eternal Sunshine which contained hits such as Yes, And? as well as We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love). And Grande's current tour is her first in seven years.

The Wicked actress last jumped to the stage in 2019 for the Sweetener World Tour and took part in 97 dates across both North America and Europe. Along with focusing on her tour, Grande is preparing for the release of her eighth studio album Petal which drops later this summer on July 31. A few months earlier in May, the music artist uploaded a reel to Instagram as she explained the meaning behind the album.

She expressed that the LP is 'basically about something that is full of life growing through the cracks of something that is cold and hard and challenging.

' The Wicked actress last jumped to the stage in 2019 for the Sweetener World Tour (seen above) and took part in 97 dates across both North America and Europe Along with focusing on her tour, Grande is preparing for the release of her eighth studio album Petal which drops later this summer on July 31; Petal album cover seen above 'It's kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments, whether it's my own monsters in my own head, external voices, things that no longer serve me. ' Grande continued, 'I could be talking about one thing, sharing something, and people could use it however they want and apply it to their own lives.

' On May 29, she released the album's lead single Hate That I Made You Love Me as well as an accompanying music video. Grande is also planning on returning to the big screen following her role as Glinda in Wicked (2024) and Wicked: For Good (2025). She recently starred in a trailer for the upcoming movie Focker-In-Law which is set to hit theaters later this year on November 25.

The cast also includes Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Skyler Gisondo, Owen Wilson and Teri Pol





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