Ariana Grande Launches ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour: Full Setlist Revealed

'I love you all more than words can ever possibly say. And I missed you,' the Grammy winner penned in a message to fans Saturday.

The Grammy winner’s tour marks her first tour in seven years. Her last tour ended in December 2019, which supported heralongside some of her other fan-favorite hits over the years.

With 'Cosmic Opera Act II' Labrinth Moves on From the 'Euphoria' Drama: "I Said Everything I Have to Say About That Situation" “Oakland, night one … ♡ it feels impossible to find the words at this time … so for now, just thank you. from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I love you all more than words can ever possibly say. And I missed you. Thank you. ”The remaining locations for the Eternal Sunshine tour include Los Angeles, Austin, Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston, Montreal and Sunrise, Fla.

, in addition to a five-night run in London. Grande’s hiatus from live performing comes as the 32-year-old has shifted to acting, where she’s starred in Jon M. Chu’s“I think the last 10 to 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up,” Grande said.

“I don’t want to say any definitive things. I do know that I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time. It’s going to be beautiful and I’m so grateful that — I think that’s why I’m doing it because I’m like, ‘One last hurrah. ’ For now.

”Madonna Brings ‘Confessions II’ to Tribeca Festival: Short Film Features Benedict Cumberbatch, Julia Garner and “Lasers Coming Out of Every Orifice”Taylor Swift on New ‘Toy Story’ Song: “A New Challenge and Also Felt Like Second Nature All at Once”After Nearly All the Acts Pulled Out, Freedom 250 Show Will Now Be “A Rally to End All Rallies,” Trump SaysThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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