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Ariana Grande Lands Four Grammy Nominations, Including Song of the Year Nod, After “Taking a Step Back From Visibility”

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Ariana Grande Lands Four Grammy Nominations, Including Song of the Year Nod, After “Taking a Step Back From Visibility”
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The nominations come months after the 'Wicked' star released her eighth studio album, 'Petal,' and wrapped up her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Grande’s nominations, which were announced Monday morning, include a song of the year nod for “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” which also scored a best music video nod, as well as noms for best pop vocal album (In the song of the year category, Grande is nominated alongside Rosalía’s “Berghain,” Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “The Cure,” Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You,” Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need,” Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” and Raye’s “Where Is My Husband!

”, followed by best pop duo/group performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021 and, earlier this year, for her and Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” from the firstIn recent years, Grande has also returned to acting, starring as Glinda the Good Witch in Jon M. Chu’ssaying that the singer would be “taking a step back from visibility” after finishing her Eternal Sunshine Tour. The statement came amid “ongoing public scrutiny” and a wave ofwhere she posed for photos with her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez.

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The film, which also stars Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Styler Gisondo, is set toRaye leads this year’s Grammy nominations with 11 nods, followed by Rosalía with nine and Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Miranda Lambert with seven nods apiece.

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