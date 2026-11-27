Ariana Grande stars in Focker-in-Law battling The Hunger Games this Thanksgiving. Explore why these theatrical releases face stiff competition from top Prime Video movies available to stream at home.

Following her performance as Glinda in both of the Wicked movies, Ariana Grande is back at the box office this Thanksgiving weekend as the new face in a 26-year-old comedy franchise. Focker-in-Law, the fourth film in the Fockers franchise, also stars Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and more, and will hope to fight less-than-stellar reviews to become a Thanksgiving hit.

Theatrical Box Office Showdown

However, it will have to do battle with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to top the charts once more. The release of Focker-in-Law marks a significant return for Ariana Grande to major theatrical releases following her recent work in the highly anticipated Wicked film series. Audiences are now presented with a choice between the comedic family dynamics of the Fockers series and the dystopian thriller elements of the Hunger Games universe. This weekend specifically targets holiday travelers looking for entertainment options outside their homes.

Also read Ariana Grande Joins Focker In-Law Cast, Director John Hamburg Praises Her Comic Talent

Streaming Options for Home Viewers

But neither of these films will suffice for those wanting to enjoy their Thanksgiving weekend at home. With that in mind, here's a look at three Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend. The availability of high-quality streaming content offers a compelling alternative to crowded theater experiences. Viewers can access critically acclaimed dramas and historical films without leaving their living rooms. This shift in viewing habits highlights the growing preference for home entertainment during major holiday periods.

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Spotlight Historical Drama Review

1 'Spotlight' (2015) Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.1/10 For something pressing, powerful, and critically acclaimed this weekend, look no further than Tom McCarthy's Spotlight, which was announced as the winner of the coveted Best Picture prize at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016. The film follows the true story of The Boston Globe's investigative reporting team as they blow the whistle on a scandal of child molestation within the local Catholic Archdiocese. Michael Keaton, Liev Schreiber, Stanley Tucci, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, and more star in this detailed account of a truly moving story that is as shocking as it is inspiring.

Topical Relevance of Spotlight

With subject matter that feels as topical as ever in 2026, and 10 years on from the film's biggest win in an impressive awards season, don't miss out on Spotlight. The film remains a powerful examination of institutional accountability and journalistic integrity. Its enduring relevance makes it a prime candidate for viewers seeking substantive content during the holiday break. The cast delivers nuanced performances that anchor the film's intense narrative structure. This critical acclaim continues to drive viewer interest years after its initial theatrical run.