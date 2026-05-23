Ariana Grande Embarks on Eternal Sunshine Tour After 7-Year Hiatus

Pop star Ariana Grande is set to kick off her Eternal Sunshine Tour this summer, her first international tour in seven years. The biпіон favorite will focus on her mental health while creating a demanding schedule for her tour, and her girlfriend Ethan Slater has put his acting career on hold to support her.

Ariana Grande is set to embark on her Eternal Sunshine Tour this summer, marking her first international tour in seven years. The pop star, 32, has been prioritizing her mental health while creating a unique and demanding tour schedule that will touch 30 cities across North America.

Despite her girlfriend Ethan Slater wanting to support her, the couple has been struggling to spend quality time together due to conflicting schedules. Grande has been battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since a terrorist bombing at one of her concerts in Manchester in 2017. The incident left 22 dead and over 1,000 injured, and Grande has demanded increased security measures for her upcoming tour.

On top of rehearsing in Los Angeles, Grande is keen on bringing a greater level of security to her tours to help manage her PTSD. Slater has reportedly put his acting and career aspirations on hold to be by Grande's side during the tour.

'He plans to be there for her during the tour on as many dates as possible,' an insider revealed. Grande and Slater's conflicting schedules have undoubtedly taken a toll on their relationship. Despite this, the couple is said to be going strong, and Ariana's family 'really likes' Ethan Slater.

Nevertheless, the insider noted that the pair 'seem to be spending less time together,' causing some worry among fans and friends. With the tour just around the corner, Grande and Slater must navigate their busy schedules and prioritize their relationship. The prospect of performing to thousands of fans again has also proven to be stress-inducing for the singer, who is still haunted by the horrific Manchester Arena bombing





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Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder PTSD Mental Health Ethan Slater Love Life Pop Music

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