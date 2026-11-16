Ariana Grande Earns Four Grammy Nominations, Ties Record for Most Pop Vocal Album Nods

Ariana Grande receives four 2027 Grammy nominations, including seven for Best Pop Vocal Album, tying a historic record. Details on her wins and the upcoming ceremony date.

Ariana Grande celebrated a major milestone on Monday, November 16, after the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards. The pop superstar secured four nominations for this year's ceremony, marking a significant achievement in her ongoing career. Grande expressed her overwhelming gratitude to the Academy in a heartfelt social media post, describing the recognition as an extraordinary honor.

Historic Pop Vocal Album Record Tied

Ariana Grande is now tied for the most nominations in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, with a total of seven nods to her name. This achievement places her on equal footing with Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson, who have each previously received six nominations in this specific category. The latest recognition stems from her eighth studio album, simply titled "eternal sunshine," which features a distinct shift in musical direction and lyrical depth. Grande emphasized her pride in the body of work, stating that the acknowledgment from the Grammys validates her artistic evolution. This record-breaking number of nominations highlights her consistent dominance in the pop music landscape over the past decade.

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Specific Nominations and Collaborations

The four nominations encompass a range of categories, showcasing the breadth of Grande's talent as a vocalist, songwriter, and performer. She received a nomination for Best New Song for the single "hate that i made you love me," which serves as the lead track from her latest album. Additionally, her collaboration with Cynthia Erivo on the track "For Good" earned her a nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance. This entry marks Grande's first song nomination of the current award cycle, distinguishing it from her previous album-focused nods. She also secured a nomination for Best Music Video for "hate that i made you love me," recognizing the visual storytelling aspect of her work. These categories highlight both her solo prowess and her ability to excel in collaborative settings.

Gratitude Toward Long-Time Creative Partners

Grande took time to publicly thank her key collaborators, specifically producers Ilya Salmanzadeh and Max Martin, who have been instrumental in shaping her sound. In her thank-you message, she described their partnership as a twelve-year journey of growth, noting that they helped her "sprout new leaves" artistically. She praised Max Martin for championing her not just as a pop star, but as a songwriter and producer, allowing her creative curiosity to flourish. Grande also extended appreciation to director Brandon Paxton, acknowledging his role in bringing the songs to life through compelling visuals. She described the creative process for the album as meaningful, noting that the nominations added a sweet and unexpected layer of honor to an already significant project.

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Career Trajectory and Industry Context

With these four new nominations, Ariana Grande's total Grammy count rises to twenty-four nominations and three wins throughout her career. Her previous victories include Best Pop Vocal Album in 2019 for "thank u, next," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2021 for "Rain on Me" with Lady Gaga, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2026 for "Defying Gravity" with Cynthia Erivo. This year's nominations reflect a broader trend in the music industry, with women dominating the 2027 ballot. British artist RAYE leads the pack with eleven nominations, followed closely by other prominent female figures. Grande's consistent presence in the nominations underscores her status as one of the most influential artists of her generation, bridging pop, musical theater, and traditional vocal performance.

2027 Grammy Awards Ceremony Details

The official Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027. The prime-time broadcast will air at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT on ABC, with live streaming available on Disney+ and Hulu. In addition to the main event, the Premiere Ceremony will occur earlier in the day, where the majority of the one hundred prizes will be awarded. Fans and industry observers are closely watching to see which of Grande's four nominated works will ultimately take home the golden gramophone. As the nominations continue to generate buzz, the 2027 Grammys promise to be a competitive and historic event for all artists involved.