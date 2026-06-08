Ariana Grande Earns 10th Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 With “Hate That I Made You Love Me”

Grande beat out Ella Langley’s song of the summer contender “Choosin’ Texas” with the lead single from her upcoming album 'Petal.'

is on top of Billboard’s Hot 100 once again, as the superstar’s “hate that i made you love me” gives Grande her 10th number one on the chart, the, beating out Ella Langley’s song of the summer contender “Choosin’ Texas,” which was looking to regain its place at the top after Drake had owned the No. 1 spot for the past two weeks with hisA Magnum Moment With Law Roach in Cannes: "Taste Architect" Talks Runway Show and Styling Ariana Grande's Upcoming Tour “Choosin’ Texas,” came in at Number two this week, followed by “Janice STFU” in third, Langley’s “Be Her” in fourth and Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” rounding out the week’s top 5.

“Hate that I made you love me” joins Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends ,” “Die For You,” “Save Your Tears,” “Positions,” “Rain On Me,” “Stuck With U,” “Seven Rings” and “Thank U, Next” to have topped Billboard’s chart.in Oakland on Saturday. She’s set to come to Los Angeles this weekend for dates at Crypto.com Arena and the Kia Forum.

With Grande at Number One this week, all eyes turn to next week’s Hot 100, where Taylor Swift could be contending for another chart-topper with herMadonna Brings ‘Confessions II’ to Tribeca Festival: Short Film Features Benedict Cumberbatch, Julia Garner and “Lasers Coming Out of Every Orifice”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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