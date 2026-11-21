Ariana Grande shares her reaction to four Grammy nominations and reveals charming behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the Focker-In-Law premiere and film set.

Ariana Grande attended the United Kingdom premiere of her new comedy film Focker-In-Law at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on November 18, 2026. The event marked a significant promotional stop for the movie, which is scheduled for its theatrical release on November 25, 2026. Grande used the occasion to celebrate receiving four Grammy nominations while simultaneously hyping her latest cinematic venture. The pop star and actress appeared in high spirits, showcasing her dual focus on music and acting during this busy period.

Grande described her four Grammy Award nominations as a sweet and unexpected honor for her musical contributions. This recognition highlights her continued dominance in the pop music industry alongside her growing filmography. The nominations serve as a testament to her artistic range and broad appeal across different media formats. Grande expressed genuine enthusiasm for both her musical achievements and her expanding career in Hollywood cinema during this busy period.

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The film adaptation brings together a star-studded ensemble cast for new family hijinks involving the Focker and Byrnes families. Robert De Niro reprises his iconic role as Jack Byrnes, maintaining his character's distinct personality. Ben Stiller returns as Greg Focker, opposite Grande who plays Olivia Jones. Grande's character is introduced as the fiancée of Greg's grown son, Henry Focker, played by Skyler Gisondo. Beanie Feldstein joins the ensemble cast as Greg's daughter, adding to the complex family dynamics.

During the premiere interviews, Grande shared a humorous personal story about a childhood encounter with celebrity recognition during a routine beauty appointment. She revealed that she once encountered Robert De Niro while getting a bikini wax at a salon. When asked about the wildest place she has heard her music playing, Grande answered without hesitation that she was getting a bikini wax at the time. The celebrity did not realize the aesthetician was actually the famous actor De Niro at the time.

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Grande recounted the intimate little moment she shared with the woman waxing her through subtle facial expressions. She noted that she did not think the aesthetician knew who she was at all. She never assumes anyone recognizes her in public settings, respecting the professional boundaries of service workers. The aesthetician was simply doing her work at her job when Grande's song came on in the salon. This unexpected musical connection created a brief but memorable bonding experience between the two women.

Grande recalled the aesthetician's reaction with fondness, noting that the woman mentioned her kids love the singer's show. Grande responded with perfect grace, calling the interaction wonderful and emphasizing her love for women and being a woman. She described the experience as a very bonding moment that highlighted positive human connection. This charming story adds depth to Grande's public persona beyond her red carpet appearances.

Focker-In-Law promises to deliver the familiar family chaos expected from this beloved franchise. Grande's promotion in London signals her strong commitment to the project's success. The combination of Grammy success and film promotion underscores her multifaceted career trajectory. Fans can look forward to seeing Grande's new role in action when the film opens in movie theaters on November 25, 2026. The film continues the tradition of the Meet the Parents franchise with new twists on family dynamics.