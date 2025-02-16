Ariana Grande Dazzles at the BAFTAs in a Black and Pink Louis Vuitton Gown

Ariana Grande shines at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Wicked.' She opts for a stunning black and pink Louis Vuitton gown and accessorizes with Chaumet jewelry.

Ariana Grande made a glamorous appearance at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London on February 16, 2025. The pop star and actress opted for a striking black and pink Louis Vuitton gown featuring a plunging neckline bodice and a voluminous pink taffeta skirt. Grande is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in the film adaptation of ' Wicked ,' while her co-star Cynthia Erivo is nominated for Leading Actress for her portrayal of Elphaba.

Although a Swarovski ambassador, Grande chose to accessorize her look with sparkling jewelry from Chaumet, including a necklace and earrings. This comes after Grande expressed her excitement about her creative partnership with Swarovski, stating, 'I'm thrilled to continue my creative journey with Swarovski by bringing my love for music and self-expression to this shining jewelry collection, co-designed with Giovanna,' while Swarovski CEO Engelbert expressed the collaboration as 'a dream.' Grande's recent success extends beyond the BAFTA nominations. She has also earned her first Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'Wicked.' Her career, however, spans far beyond acting. Grande is a two-time Grammy Award winner and achieved a remarkable feat in 2019 by becoming the first solo artist to occupy the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2021, she launched her own cosmetics line, which she repurchased from Forma Brands in 2023. The brand has proven highly successful, ranking second on influencer marketing platform Traackr by brand vitality score (VIT), which measures a brand's overall strength and performance





