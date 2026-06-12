Ariana Grande Condemns ICE Video; White House Fires Back

Ariana Grande criticized ICE after a viral arrest video, prompting a response from the White House defending enforcement actions against illegal immigration.

Pop star Ariana Grande has publicly condemned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) following a viral video showing agents conducting arrests. In a comment on the video posted Tuesday, Grande wrote, "Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.

F--- ICE.

" The comment was verified as authentic by representatives for Grande, though it has since been removed from the platform for unspecified reasons. The video, which features no audio, compiles footage of ICE enforcement actions. Grande's statement quickly drew a sharp response from the White House, escalating a heated national debate over immigration enforcement.

The White House fired back with a statement from press secretary Abigail Jackson, who said, "We'll say this one last time: what's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.

" Jackson's remarks reflect the administration's hardline stance on immigration, which has been a cornerstone of President Trump's policy agenda. Grande has been a vocal critic of ICE for years. She wore an "ICE Out" pin at the 2026 Golden Globes and previously questioned Trump voters about the impact of his policies.

In a September 2025 post, she asked, "Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all - has your life gotten better?

" The debate highlights deep divisions over immigration and the role of federal enforcement. Supporters of ICE argue that the agency targets dangerous criminals, while critics contend that its tactics often harm families and communities. Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Desai also weighed in, mocking Grande by saying, "Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump's actions ended Joe Biden's inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments.

He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande's concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!

" The exchange underscores how cultural figures and political leaders are increasingly clashing over immigration policy, with each side using high-profile incidents to rally their bases. Grande's initial comment, though brief, has become a flashpoint in a broader struggle over the direction of American immigration law





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ariana Grande ICE Immigration White House Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ariana Grande and Tom Slater Reportedly Break Up After Several Months of DatingAriana Grande and her boyfriend Tom Slater have reportedly broken up after several months of dating. The couple had been romantically linked since July 2023, following Grande's split from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez. They met while filming the movie Wicked in the U.K. in December 2022 and became social media official in November 2023. The news of their breakup comes as Grande is gearing up for her upcoming tour and is also in the process of promoting her music career.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Call it Quits After Three YearsSinger Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater have ended their three-year relationship, according to a source. The breakup is described as amicable, and the two are still friends. Grande has been focusing on her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour and the recording of her upcoming studio album, Petal. Slater has been keeping a low public profile since their split. The two met during the filming of the musical adaptation of Wicked in 2024.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Split After Three Years Amid New Song SpeculationAriana Grande and Ethan Slater have ended their three-year relationship, which began during the filming of 'Wicked.' Fans speculate her new song 'I Hate That I Made You Love Me' contains veiled references to Ethan, though insiders deny the breakup inspired her upcoming album. The split marks Ariana's final break from her 'Glinda' era as she focuses on her tour and new music.

Read more »

Ariana Grande Slams ICE Video Using Her Music As 'Barbaric, Inhumane'Add Ariana Grande to the list of artists who will never collab with Donald Trump on a TikTok video, following an ICE video using her song 'Bye'.

Read more »