Ariana Grande Brings Her Two Great Loves—Ricky Álvarez and Rare Vintage—to the Red Carpet

Making their red carpet debut at the “Focker-in-Law” premiere in New York, Grande and her rekindled beau Ricky couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

, the singer and actor made her first red carpet appearance with Álvarez since rekindling their romance earlier this year. And if their constant embraces, adoring glances, and kisses were anything to go by, the pair are very much still in the honeymoon phase.

Stylist Law Roach selected a vintage 1990s Badgley Mischka gown for the occasion. The delicate, spaghetti-strapped design featured a pale silver-gray windowpane check, a fitted bodice scattered with tiny beaded flowers, and a voluminous floor-skimming skirt. She accessorized with Swarovski Matrix hoop earrings—a recent favorite—and traded the flipped bob she’s been sporting of late for a sleek micro ponytail, tied with a little ivory ribbon. Makeup was also her go-to style of glowy and highlight-dominant.

Also read Ariana Grande Reappears in New York After Announcing Hiatus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Ricky Álvarez and Ariana Grande attend Universal Pictures' "Focker In-Law" World Premiere at Beacon Theatre on November 11, 2026 in New York City. Roach is on a particularly impressive archival streak of late. He’s been mining the fashion vaults for Kim Kardashian’sGrande has long been a devotee of fashion’s more whimsical, romantic history.

Her love of vintage reached particularly fanciful heights during thepress tours, but the singer has since held firmly to her soft, ultra-feminine aesthetic with 1950s silhouettes and diaphanous fabrics. At one point, her dedication to the look was so pronounced that. Roach revealed that he’d bought the Badgley Mischka gown months earlier, drawn to its connection with the era of the originalÁlvarez, for his part, kept things considerably more low-key.

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The dancer and photographer wore a relaxed black blazer over an open-neck white shirt, tucked into dark indigo jeans with rolled cuffs, a leather belt, and brown shoes. Some classic easy-going boyfriend dressing. He spent much of the evening with an arm around Grande’s waist, while she leaned into him, held his hands, and beamed up at him for the cameras. Of course, the couple’s love story has its own history.

Grande and Álvarez first met when he worked as a backup dancer on her Honeymoon Tour in 2015. They dated for around a year before splitting in 2016, and he later received a memorable name-check in her 2018 breakup anthem, “thank u, next. ” Almost a decade later, however, things have come full circle.

Rumors of a reunion began circulating this summer when the pair were spotted together in Austin, Texas, during Grande’stour, before more sightings followed in Florida and New York. By August, they were Instagram official, and Grande had debuted a new tattoo reading, seemingly matching a similar inscription on Álvarez’s collarbone. The two were also spotted arm-in-arm around London, where Grande completed her 10-night residency at the O2. She even began rewriting the Ricky lyrics in “thank u, next” onstage.

At one Brooklyn show, she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back. ” By the tour’s September finale in London, the sentiment had become considerably more definitive: “I’m tryna make him my last. ” More recently, they’ve been enjoying some more ordinary couple activities, including cheering on runners at the New York City Marathon earlier this month. Grande has also enlisted Álvarez for a particularly kiss-heavy R.E.

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M. Beauty lip-product guessing game on Instagram. The adoration and affection is showing no signs of slowing down. Between a decade-old romance finding new life and a beautiful dress pulled from the archives, Ariana Grande is making a persuasive case for revisiting the past. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion