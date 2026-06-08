Ariana Grande breaks silence on comeback tour after 7-year hiatus

Seven years after her Sweetener World Tour, Ariana Grande is back to touring. Check what she said about her comeback here.

,” in support of her 2024 album of the same name, shared photos from the trek on Sunday, accompanied by an emotional caption. Coming back to touring after a seven-year hiatus, the “Thank You, Next” singer commenced her tour in Oakland, California, on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Grande opened up about the feelings of coming back to the stage after a gap of seven years. The multi-faceted star last toured in 2019, when she journeyed through the world for her “Sweetener World Tour. ”In the meantime, she has released not one, but two. With “Positions” in 2020 and “Eternal Sunshine” in 2024, the songstress mesmerized her older fans, along with drawing a new generation of fans.

She also left her mark in acting by playing the role of Glinda in the “Wicked” series. Now that she is back on stage, Grande can’t help reflecting on the experience. Sharing a slew of images from the first night of her tour from Oakland, the “Into You” singer wrote, “oakland, night one … ♡ it feels impossible to find the words at this time … so for now, just thank you. from the bottom of my heart.

”The ongoing tour is Grande’s fifth concert tour and fourth arena tour, in support of her seventh album “Eternal Sunshine. ” “The Eternal Sunshine Tour” is scheduled to have 41 shows after commencing in the first week of June. The trek will be concluding on Sept. 1 at the O2 Arena in London.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ariana Grande Setlist: Every Song Played at ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour’s Opening Night in OaklandThe setlist for the opening night of Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour at the Oakland Arena.

Read more »

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour Kicks Off with Career-Spanning Setlist and New Single DebutAriana Grande launched her Eternal Sunshine tour with a performance that highlighted her entire discography, including the live debut of 'Hate That I Made You Love Me.' The show was divided into five sections, featuring a blend of old favorites and new material across every album from her catalog.

Read more »

Ariana Grande Tour Brings Both Past and Future to Oakland FansAriana Grande's long-awaited concert in Oakland, California, highlighted her past, present, and future in a show that celebrated her as a vibrant and intelligent performer, while also offering a deeper narrative about embracing one's identity and reclaiming the past.

Read more »

Ariana Grande Isn't Concerned With Making Up for Lost Time at 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour OpenerAriana Grande makes grand return to the stage at the 'Eternal Sunshine' tour opener at Oakland Arena, reuniting with fans for a narrative-driven set.

Read more »