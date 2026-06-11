Ariana Grande Breaks Records as Hate That I Made You Love Me Debuts at Number One

Ariana Grande secures her tenth number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, while industry veterans and rivals like Drake and Taylor Swift navigate a volatile chart season.

Ariana Grande has once again solidified her position as a global pop powerhouse with the release of her latest single, 'Hate That I Made You Love Me', which has officially claimed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 .

This achievement marks a significant milestone in her career, as it is the tenth song of hers to reach the pinnacle of the chart and the eighth to make its debut at the very top. What makes this feat particularly remarkable is the consistent trajectory of her lead singles; Grande has now achieved a debut at number one for the first single of each of her eight studio albums, a streak of dominance that is virtually unparalleled in the modern era of music consumption.

The surge to the top was heavily influenced by a strong showing in digital sales, with approximately 55,000 digital downloads across various mixes of the track, demonstrating that her fanbase remains highly engaged in purchasing music despite the industry's heavy lean toward streaming services. Behind the scenes, the song's success also highlights the enduring genius of songwriter and producer Max Martin.

With this latest number one, Martin continues to move closer to legendary records, having now penned or co-written 30 number one singles. His ability to craft timeless pop hooks remains a cornerstone of the current music landscape, placing him in an elite bracket of creators who can consistently deliver chart-topping hits across different decades and genres. While Grande celebrates her victory, the rest of the Hot 100 is experiencing a period of volatility.

As the summer season progresses, the chart is seeing a natural weeding out of momentary viral hits in favor of songs with genuine staying power. This shift has been beneficial for tracks like 'Choosin' Texas' and 'Be Her', which are currently navigating epic chart runs and maintaining high visibility. Conversely, the current trend has been less favorable for Drake, whose recent prolific output is beginning to show signs of decline.

His track 'Janice STFU', which spent its first two weeks dominating the number one spot, has now slipped to number three. This decline mirrors a broader pattern where the sheer volume of new releases can sometimes lead to a faster descent once the initial hype subsides. In a dramatic reversal of fortunes, 'Choosin' Texas' has rebounded to take the number two spot, just beneath Grande's new anthem.

This musical tug-of-war illustrates the precarious nature of the top ten, where streaming numbers and promotional pushes can shift a song's position overnight. Beyond the contemporary battle for supremacy, the charts are also paying homage to the legends of the industry. Paul McCartney, now 83 years old, continues to rack up impressive achievements, appearing at number six this week through the duet 'The Girl Is Mine'.

This serves as a reminder of McCartney's timeless appeal and his ability to remain relevant across generations. Similarly, the recent release of the Michael Jackson biopic has breathed new life into the late King of Pop's catalog. Classic hits like 'Billie Jean' and 'Human Nature' have returned to the charts, but the most interesting addition is the song 'Chicago'.

Originally recorded in 1999 as part of the lead-up to the 2001 album, 'Chicago' was previously a promotional single that never quite cracked the Hot 100. However, thanks to a combination of reworked outtakes, TikTok virality, and high streaming numbers, it has finally entered the chart at number thirty. Looking ahead, the competition for the top spot is expected to intensify.

Ariana Grande will likely face a formidable challenge from Taylor Swift, whose new song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' was released on June 5. Swift is renowned for her strategic approach to chart performance and her ability to mobilize a massive global audience, suggesting that the coming humid summer weeks will be defined by a high-stakes battle for Hot 100 supremacy.

As these superstars vie for the crown, the music industry continues to evolve, blending the nostalgia of legendary artists with the cutting-edge strategies of today's pop icons





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