Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Tears During Los Angeles Tour Stop: “This Is So Overwhelming”

It wasn’t rain but tears that fell on the superstar singer as emotions took over while sitting in the lights at Crypto.com Arena Sunday night amid her Eternal Sunshine Tour: “Holy shit. Holy fuck. Thank you.”

The superstar singer delivered the second of four performances at Crypto.com Arena on The Eternal Sunshine Tour, and 90 minutes through the show Grande stopped to address the crowd, which responded to her comments with wild cheers and applause.

“Thank you so much, oh my god. L.A. , thank you so much. Are you kidding?

What the hell? I’ve never in my life experienced a crowd like this,” Grande said as she got emotional and wiped away tears with a gloved hand while wearing custom Vivienne Westwood, Christian Louboutin boots and Swarovski jewelry.

“This is so overwhelming in the most beautiful way ever. Thank you so much for being so loving. Holy moly. I said holy moly, but I meant it, you know.

”'Disclosure Day' Touches Down With $44 Million Opening, 'Obsession' Defies Gravity in Week 5 As the crowd cheered, Grande continued her comments while wiping away more tears.

“This means so much to me. You guys are so amazing. I love you so much and I always have. You can’t do this to me, you know what I mean, because you know what’s going to happen.

You know I’m a cancer. This is going to happen,” she said, motioning that more tears would come if they continued to applaud and cheer like that. ” Ariana Grande wipes away tears during Eternal Sunshine Tour stop in Los Angeles, overcome by the love and energy from her fans insideGrande then thanked her fans for “always being such a loving, safe presence in my life” and being there “throughout all these chapters and all of these years.

” She hasn’t toured since 2019, so The Eternal Sunshine Tour marked a triumphant return to the stage after taking some years to film, promote and perform on behalf of thespotted Universal chairman Donna Langley attending Sunday night’s show and sitting in one of Crypto’s VIP suites. )Grande, whose talent and comedic timing landed her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, then switched from earnest to humorous.

“I also have to say this is my first time touring wearing contact lenses. It’s so nice to see you for the first time in my life and to be able to connect. It’s so powerful,” she quipped.

“This is a very overwhelming night. ” She closed by saying thank you to her fans for being there for her from 2013’s “Honeymoon Avenue” to 2025’s “Hampstead. ” On cue, she then launched into a performance of the latter track. The setlist for the night included such hits as “yes, and?

”, “positions,” “thank u, next,” “7 rings,” “Rain on Me,” “Break Free,” “Dangerous Woman,” “we can’t be friends” and her current No. 1 track “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” whichSongwriters Hall of FameTaylor Swift Gives Teary-Eyed Thanks to Family at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction: “I’ll Never Be Able to Express My Gratitude”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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