Ariana Grande stars in Focker-In-Law on November 25, 2026, followed by two Peacock exclusives: a documentary on December 11 and a concert film on December 12.

Ariana Grande has officially expanded her 2026 media schedule with three major entertainment releases spanning theatrical cinema and streaming exclusives. The pop star is set to star in the upcoming movie Focker-In-Law, which marks her return to the big screen. However, she is not finishing with that project alone. Following her appearance in the new film, Grande will appear in two more Peacock films that have officially set release dates.

Upcoming Film Release Schedule

The fourth installment in the Meet the Parents comedy franchise, titled Focker-In-Law, will be released in theaters on November 25, 2026. This production reunites Gaylord Greg Focker with plenty of awkward situations, uncomfortable encounters, and family dysfunction along for the ride. Grande joins cast members Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in this promotional-heavy rollout that has recently made headlines with their interview circuit.

Also read Ariana Grande Shines in Focker In-Law as Meet the Parents Franchise Reboots

Behind The Scenes Documentary Details

On Friday, December 11, 2026, Grande will take fans behind the scenes of her return to the stage in The Eternal Sunshine Diaries: The Making of the Tour. This new documentary follows the behind-the-scenes look as Grande prepares for her Eternal Sunshine Diaries tour. The movie takes place in the 30 days leading up to the opening of her sold-out tour, all while she is finishing up her eighth studio album. Alongside the behind-the-scenes look, Grande has also previously shared a teaser trailer for her upcoming tour project.

Exclusive Peacock Concert Film

The musical event now has a release date, too, and comes out a day after the documentary, on December 12. Both movies will be available exclusively on Peacock, with the concert film journeying fans through Grande life, and what helped shape her up until now. The concert film will let fans experience the tour, although it is not confirmed whether it will be released as a documentary or a concert movie. The 41-date concert run began on June 6 in Oakland, California, and included shows across North America and the United Kingdom.

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Streaming Platform Exclusivity

Peacock will host these two distinct visual projects in a coordinated December release window. The strategy allows viewers to access both the preparation phase and the performance itself within a 48-hour span. This approach mirrors the dual-release strategy often used in major music documentary productions. The content aims to capture the entirety of the artist process from studio recording to live performance.

Media Coverage and Promotion

Anthony Nash is a Features Writer with over a decade of experience writing about all things entertainment. Dating back to 2014, Anthony has covered events like New York Comic Con, PAX, E3, and more, all while covering day-to-day news and going in-depth on the ever-changing world of movies, televisions, games, and more. His reporting highlights the significant shift in Grande recent media presence toward major streaming platforms and franchise cinema.