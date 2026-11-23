Ariana Grande shared a teaser for her Eternal Sunshine documentary coming to Peacock after her 41-date global tour concluded in London on September 1, 2026.

Ariana Grande has officially confirmed that footage from her extensive Eternal Sunshine tour will be broadcast on the Peacock streaming platform. On November 23, 2026, the singer-actress and her production team released a teaser trailer for the upcoming Eternal Sunshine documentary. This announcement marks the first concrete details regarding how fans can revisit the live performances after the tour concluded earlier this year.

Teaser Trailer Reveals Peacock Release Plans

The newly released teaser trailer features Ariana Grande standing on stage in front of a massive, cheering crowd. She is seen performing the iconic lyrics from the album's title track, showcasing the high energy of her live shows. The clip concludes with a stark message reading, "Coming Soon to Peacock." While this confirms the platform for distribution, the teaser does not reveal a specific release date for the documentary. It remains unclear whether the content will be structured as a traditional documentary or a concert film, as the format has not been officially locked in by the production team.

Also read Ariana Grande helps Ben Stiller become a mildly enjoyable Focker In-Law

Eternal Sunshine Tour Dates And Venues

The documentary will cover the entirety of a massive concert run that began on June 6 in Oakland, California. The tour spanned 41 dates across North America and the United Kingdom. It officially wrapped up on September 1, 2026, with a final performance at London's O2 Arena. This venue served as the closing night for the international leg of the tour, providing a significant milestone for the singer and her fans. The extensive schedule allowed the production to capture performances in multiple major cities across both continents.

Upcoming Focker In-Law Movie Cast Details

Beyond the music documentary, Ariana Grande is also expanding her acting portfolio in the film Focker In-Law. She has joined the cast as Olivia, the girlfriend of Greg Focker's son. The character of Henry, Greg's son, is played by Skyler Gisondo. Grande is sharing screen time with returning cast members Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo. The film also features Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco in supporting roles. Grande co-wrote the story alongside Austen Earl and Ilana Glazer.

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Family Chaos In New Comedy Plot

The official synopsis for Focker In-Law describes a young man named Henry who faces family chaos. He decides to marry a strong-willed woman who appears to be his complete mismatch. This plot point sets up the central conflict for the movie. The story follows the awkward situations and uncomfortable encounters that arise from this union. The film continues the legacy of the previous entries in the series, which featured Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in prominent roles.

Critical Reception And Promotional Campaign

Recent promotional interviews featuring Ariana Grande, Ben Stiller, and Robert De Niro have generated significant media attention. However, the film has received a lukewarm response from critics. Focker In-Law has landed a low score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating a mixed reception from reviewers. Despite the critical scores, the cast continues to engage with fans through various media outlets. The promotional tour has highlighted the comedic dynamics between the veteran actors and the newer cast members.