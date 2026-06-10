Ariana Grande and Tom Slater Reportedly Break Up After Several Months of Dating

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Tom Slater have reportedly broken up after several months of dating. The couple had been romantically linked since July 2023, following Grande's split from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez. They met while filming the movie Wicked in the U.K. in December 2022 and became social media official in November 2023. The news of their breakup comes as Grande is gearing up for her upcoming tour and is also in the process of promoting her music career.

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Tom Slater , have reportedly broken up after several months of dating. The couple had been romantically linked since July 2023, following Grande's split from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

According to a source, Grande and Slater ended their relationship on good terms and are still friends. The insider claims that Grande is 'doing great' and is now focused on her ongoing tour, Eternal Sunshine. Grande and Slater met in December 2022 while filming the movie Wicked in the U.K. They played the roles of Galinda and Boq, respectively.

Their relationship became social media official in November 2023, and they were spotted together at several high-profile events, including the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala and the Oscars 2025. The news of their breakup comes as Grande is gearing up for her upcoming tour and is also in the process of promoting her music career. In related news, a new Katy Perry concert film trailer has been released, and it is generating a lot of buzz.

The trailer is directed by Paul Dugdale and gives a glimpse into the electrifying concert experience that fans can expect from the film. Additionally, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Netflix AI movie has expanded its cast with a popular MCU actress, and Nicholas Galitzine will be seen as a male supermodel in a new movie. There are also reports of a Law & Order: SVU fan favorite landing a new major role and Netflix releasing the full trailer for Enola Holmes 3.

Furthermore, a film sequel starring Jonathan Bailey is making its way to Netflix soon, and Peacock has added two versions of Ariana Grande's popular musical fantasy film to its catalog. The highly acclaimed 2024 musical, starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey, will begin streaming on Peacock later this year. The first Focker-In-Law trailer is also out now, previewing the next entry in the legendary comedy franchise starring Ariana Grande, Ben Schwartz, and others.

The news of Grande's breakup is a surprise to many fans, but it is clear that she is moving forward with her career and is focused on her music and upcoming tour





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Ariana Grande Tom Slater Breakup Katy Perry Joseph Gordon-Levitt Netflix Enola Holmes Jonathan Bailey Peacock Focker-In-Law

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