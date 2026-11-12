Ariana Grande and Ricky Álvarez Make Their Red-Carpet Debut—10 Years After They Met

The pair rekindled their romance this past summer

, when Álvarez served as a backup dancer on Grande’s Honeymoon Tour. They briefly dated at the time, and made some public appearances together, but broke up by the summer of 2016.

Grande even referenced the dalliance in her hit song “thank u, next” . Flash forward to this past summer, and the pair seemingly had a strongAlthough Grande stepped away from the spotlight for a few months following the end of her Eternal Sunshine Tour on September 1, she, which hits theaters on November 25.

Also read Ariana Grande Returns for 'Focker-In-Law' Premiere With Ricky Alvarez After Hiatus

And she did so with the support of Álvarez, who walked the red carpet with her at the film’s world premiere at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. For the occasion, Grande—who was styled by Law Roach—wore a vintage, ’90s-era dress from Badgley Mischka, sourced from The gray-and-white plaid design featured a scoop-neck bodice held up by impossibly-thin spaghetti straps, while the A-line skirt flared out in voluminous ruffles.

For a romantic finish, the dress was embroidered with tiny white florals that dotted the neckline, which Grande complemented with a bright-white ribbon holding up her hair bun. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

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As for Álvarez, he chose a classic white button-up layered underneath an open black blazer and paired with rolled-up, dark-wash jeans, a chunky black belt, and brown loafers.reconciliation rumors this past June, when they were spotted together in Austin, Texas, following one of Grande’s Eternal Sunshine shows. Then, Grande essentially confirmed their romance when she began changing the lyrics to “thank u, next” during her concerts.

At one show, she sang: “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he’s still got my back,” while at another she crooned: “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back. ” But it was the change she made on the final stop of the tour that really seemed to indicate where the couple is at, when Grande sang: “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I’m tryna make him my last. ” Now, that’s romantic.