Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Quietly Broke Up Months Ago After Rekindled Romance

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez were spotted attending a comedy premiere in New York, marking a public appearance for the rekindled couple. See details on their relationship history.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez have officially ended their rekindled romance after being quietly broken up for several months, sources confirm to Us Magazine. The couple had recently captured public attention with their renewed closeness, including a romantic stroll through Central Park in July and a joint appearance at a film premiere in New York City.

The singer, 33, was photographed staring lovingly into Alvarez's eyes at the premiere of her comedy blockbuster. Despite the display of affection, insiders clarified that the pair had actually separated some time ago. This revelation adds a complex layer to their recent public interactions, which had led many fans to believe the two were firmly back together.

Also read Ariana Grande Reappears in New York After Announcing Hiatus

Grande appeared glamorous in a vintage silver-and-plaid Badgley Mischka gown, maintaining her signature ponytail tied with a white ribbon. Alvarez, 35, opted for a black jacket over a white open-collar button-up shirt and cuffed jeans. The couple stood together for photos before Alvarez stepped aside to allow his world-famous girlfriend to pose solo.

This reunion represented a full-circle moment for Grande, who originally dated Alvarez for approximately one year after he served as a backup dancer on her tours in 2014. After their initial split in 2016, the relationship remained a topic of public interest. Grande name-checked Alvarez in her 2018 hit single Thank U, Next, singing Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh.

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Grande explained in previous interviews that Alvarez questioned why he received what he perceived as the least flattering lyric compared to other exes. She recalled Alvarez asking why she got the worst line, noting that while everyone else's line was nice, his suggested he was trash. Grande admitted she could have used a harsher line but chose a resolution-focused lyric instead.

Fans first suspected a rekindling of their romance over the summer when Alvarez attended multiple shows on Grande's tour. During these performances, Grande reflected more fondly on her time with him, singing modified lyrics such as Know he still got my back and We always find our way back. These changes suggested a positive and supportive dynamic between the former couple.

Further complicating the narrative, Grande made headlines in July by debuting a sleek bob cut and darker, chocolate hair color for the fall season. This departure from her iconic ponytail style coincided with reports indicating she was reconnecting with Alvarez after a period of distance. The couple was previously spotted getting cozy in Central Park on Thursday, July 16, walking Grande's dog, Toulouse.

Sources told Us magazine that Grande and Alvarez always shared a close bond, although they grew closer again following Grande's split from her previous partner, Patrick Mahomes. An insider noted that there was a period where they were not close while she was with Mahomes, but she is now happy to reconnect with Alvarez. Despite the public speculation and physical displays of affection, insiders also clarified that they had been quietly broken up for several months as of late October.

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They are still friends and very supportive of one another, an insider stated. The separation appears to be amicable, with both parties maintaining a respectful relationship after their brief rekindling. This development marks the end of a high-profile chapter for both artists, who have navigated their public relationships through various media lenses over the past decade.

The news comes as Grande continues to evolve her public image and musical output. Her recent hair change and lyrical tweaks have been closely watched by fans and critics alike. The resolution of her relationship with Alvarez concludes a period of intense speculation about her personal life and future romantic endeavors.

Insiders emphasized that the breakup was quiet and respectful, with no public drama involved. Both Grande and Alvarez have focused on their respective careers following their split. The singer remains dedicated to her music and brand, while Alvarez continues to support her from the sidelines as a friend.

This update provides closure to the ongoing story of Grande and Alvarez's relationship. Fans can now understand the context behind their recent public appearances and the true status of their romantic involvement. The narrative has shifted from a rekindled romance to a supportive friendship, reflecting a mature and respectful handling of their past connection.