Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Split After Three Years Amid New Song Speculation

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have ended their three-year relationship, which began during the filming of 'Wicked.' Fans speculate her new song 'I Hate That I Made You Love Me' contains veiled references to Ethan, though insiders deny the breakup inspired her upcoming album. The split marks Ariana's final break from her 'Glinda' era as she focuses on her tour and new music.

After three years, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have finally ended their controversial romance, having privately gone their separate ways several months ago. Despite claims of an amicable split, fans speculate that Ariana may have subtly criticized Ethan with her new song, " I Hate That I Made You Love Me ," from her upcoming album "Petal.

" The track appears to address regret over a relationship and complex feelings about fame, with lyrics that some interpret as referencing their dynamic. Additionally, fans noted the music video's yellow dress, font, and bubble sounds as nods to Ethan's Broadway role as SpongeBob SquarePants, though sources insist the album was not inspired by the breakup. An insider stated the separation followed careful deliberation and that the pair remain friends.

Ariana has been focusing on her ongoing "Eternal Sunshine" tour, which began on June 6 in California and concludes on September 1 in London. This tour marks her first major project since the intense "Wicked" production period, during which her behavior and close bond with co-star Cynthia Erivo drew scrutiny.

Her relationship with Ethan, however, sparked the most controversy, as both were married when they met-Ethan to Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son born in 2022, and Ariana to Dalton Gomez, from whom she separated in February 2023 and filed for divorce in September 2023. The pair announced their separations within days of each other, and insiders alleged they had been romantically involved while still married, with their on-set behavior during "Wicked" filming being notably public.

Their relationship progressed quickly, leading to moving in together, while Ethan's ex-wife publicly condemned Ariana. Now, Ariana is distancing herself from her "Glinda" persona by changing her appearance and pursuing music, effectively severing her last tie to the film through this breakup





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ariana Grande Ethan Slater Breakup Wicked I Hate That I Made You Love Me Petal Album

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Split After Three YearsAriana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater have called it quits on their relationship after three years, the Daily Mail has learned. They described the breakup as amicable, and the singer and her Wicked costar are still friends.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater End Three-Year Relationship Amid Speculation Over New SongAriana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly split after a three-year relationship, with fans speculating her new single is directed at him. The breakup severs her last major tie to the 'Wicked' film era.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have ended their relationship after three yearsThe 'Wicked' stars' split is reportedly amicable.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Call it Quits After Three YearsSinger Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater have ended their three-year relationship, according to a source. The breakup is described as amicable, and the two are still friends. Grande has been focusing on her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour and the recording of her upcoming studio album, Petal. Slater has been keeping a low public profile since their split. The two met during the filming of the musical adaptation of Wicked in 2024.

Read more »