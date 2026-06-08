Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Relationship Comes to an End After Nearly Two Years

The 'Wicked' costars, who began dating in 2023, have decided to part ways amicably after nearly two years together. Despite the split, they remain friends and supportive of each other.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater 's relationship, which began in 2023, has come to an end after nearly two years together. The couple, who met while portraying Glinda and Boq in the musical film ' Wicked ', have decided to part ways amicably, according to a source.

Despite the split, they remain friends and supportive of each other, having been quietly broken up for several months. Grande, who was previously married and had a son with her ex-husband, and Slater, who finalized his divorce from his wife in 2024, have both moved on from their respective past relationships. Their romance, which began after both had gone through breakups, initially caught attention due to their low-key approach.

However, as time passed, their relationship grew more serious, and they became inseparable. Grande has since spoken out about the negative attention their relationship received, stating that it 'doesn't get any easier'. Despite the challenges, the couple shared a deep connection, with Grande praising Slater's heart and work ethic. Although they are no longer together, they continue to support each other's careers and personal growth





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Ariana Grande Ethan Slater Wicked Relationship Split Breakup Supportive

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