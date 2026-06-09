Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Quietly Split After Two Years Together

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have ended their relationship, with sources confirming the split was amicable and occurred several months ago. The Wicked co-stars remain friends as Grande focuses on her tour and career.

The romance between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater , which began under the glare of the public eye, has quietly ended. According to a source close to the pair, the Wicked co-stars have been broken up for several months after realizing they wanted different things in life.

The insider described the split as amicable, noting that both parties gave the decision careful consideration and remain supportive of each other. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the source emphasized that there is still affection between Grande, 32, and Slater, 34. They have been quietly navigating their separation while Grande focuses on her Eternal Sunshine Tour and upcoming projects.

The relationship between Grande and Slater first made headlines in July 2023, when Us Weekly confirmed they were in a new romance following their respective breakups. Grande had recently ended her two-year marriage to Dalton Gomez, while Slater separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. The pair met on the set of the highly anticipated film adaptation of the musical Wicked, which began filming in late 2022 and was released in November 2025.

Their on-screen chemistry reportedly translated into real life, but the pressures of their careers and personal differences eventually led to their decision to part ways. The source added that Grande has been doing great and has stayed focused on her tour and forthcoming album. The news of Grande and Slater's breakup comes amid a wave of celebrity splits in 2026.

The year began with the separation of Bill Hader and Ali Wong in January, followed by NFL quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos in March. In April, Real Housewives of New York City star Sai De Silva and her husband David Craig also called it quits.

However, Grande has remained upbeat, recently posting a heartfelt thank you to fans after a performance in Oakland, saying she loves them more than words can say. Slater, meanwhile, has shown support by liking her Instagram post. As both move forward, the source concluded that they are still friends and very supportive of each other, having given their relationship ample time and thought before deciding to go their separate ways





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