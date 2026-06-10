Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Call it Quits After Three Years

Singer Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater have ended their three-year relationship, according to a source. The breakup is described as amicable, and the two are still friends. Grande has been focusing on her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour and the recording of her upcoming studio album, Petal. Slater has been keeping a low public profile since their split. The two met during the filming of the musical adaptation of Wicked in 2024.

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater have called it quits on their relationship after three years, the Daily Mail has learned. A source revealed that Grande, 32, and Slater, 34, had decided to go their separate ways after a significant amount of consideration and lengthy deliberation.

They described the breakup - which happened several months ago - as amicable, and stressed that the singer and her Wicked costar are still friends. Grande - who stoked fan concerns for her health with the release of her music video for her new single Hate That I Made You Love Me - was said to be doing well in the wake of their breakup.

The Daily Mail's source shared that the hitmaker has been focusing her energy on her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour, which kicked off on June 6 in Oakland, California, and will wrap up on September 1 in London. Notably, Slater wasn't spotted at her opening weekend performances.

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater have called it quits on their relationship after three years, the Daily Mail has learned; pictured in February 2025 in LA The breakup, which happened months ago, was described as amicable, and the insider stressed that the singer and her Wicked costar are still friends; pictured together on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood Grande has also been throwing herself into the recording of her upcoming studio album, Petal, which is set to be released on July 31. Ever since their split months ago, Grande and Slater have been keeping a low public profile.

The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Grande and Slater for comment. The two struck up their romance after meeting during the filming of their blockbuster musical adaptation of Wicked, which was released in 2024, with its second half, Wicked: For Good, following in 2025. Grande was one of the film's two leads, playing Galinda, while Cynthia Erivo starred as the green-skinned outcast Elphaba.

Slater played a supporting role as Boq, a munchkin infatuated with Galinda who is later turned into the Tin Woodman. Their romance was first reported in July 2023, just days after news broke of Grande's buzzy separation from her husband, Dalton Gomez, though they were said to have split in January of that year. Slater had also recently separated from his wife, the clinical psychologist Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a son in August 2022.

At the time, sources claimed that Grande and Slater didn't start dating until both had separated from their spouses; pictured in November 2024 in LA However, their relationship progressed quickly, and Grande and Slater - an actor and singer equally known for his work in the theatre, on television and in films - had moved in together in New York City by late 2023. As the two have tended to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they have made few public comments referencing each other.

One of Slater's most recent comments in support of Grande came in November of last year, when he raved to Extra after the Wicked: For Good premiere that Ariana's performance is out of this world... In addition to praising the rest of the main cast, he also spoke about his then-girlfriend's rapport with Erivo. They really do just communicate off camera even more than they do on camera.

And I think that that's what makes their friendship really beautiful to witness is the ways that they help each other through the craziness of this, he said. More recently, Grande celebrated Slater's off-Broadway show Marcel On The Train - which he co-wrote and starred in as the legendary French mime Marcel Marceau - in late March after it finished its run, though she didn't explicitly mention him. congratulations on a beautiful run of this very beautiful show, Grande wrote on March 22 in her Instagram Stories over a photo that Slater had previously posted on social media, according to People. so very proud of you, she added.

The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Grande and Slater for further comment on their breakup and current relationship status.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ariana Grande Ethan Slater Breakup Relationship Wicked Eternal Sunshine Tour Petal Album

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Relationship Comes to an End After Nearly Two YearsThe 'Wicked' costars, who began dating in 2023, have decided to part ways amicably after nearly two years together. Despite the split, they remain friends and supportive of each other.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Split After Three YearsAriana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater have called it quits on their relationship after three years, the Daily Mail has learned. They described the breakup as amicable, and the singer and her Wicked costar are still friends.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater End Three-Year Relationship Amid Speculation Over New SongAriana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly split after a three-year relationship, with fans speculating her new single is directed at him. The breakup severs her last major tie to the 'Wicked' film era.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have ended their relationship after three yearsThe 'Wicked' stars' split is reportedly amicable.

Read more »