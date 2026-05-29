Ariana Grande, aespa, Jungle, Labrinth, and Violet Grohl Release New Music

This week's New Music Friday brings a slew of exciting releases from top artists. Ariana Grande's highly anticipated album has finally arrived, featuring lead single 'hate that i made you love me.' aespa has also released its first full-length album in two years, featuring high-powered production and guest appearances from G-DRAGON, Ty Dolla $ign, and Becky G. Jungle has released a new album, titled , featuring the feel-good track 'The Wave.' Labrinth has released his album, which features the standout track 'THE LIVING.' Violet Grohl, the daughter of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Grohl, has also released her debut album, .

Ariana Grande 's highly anticipated album, the latest in a string of releases from top artists, has finally arrived. The album, which features lead single 'hate that i made you love me,' showcases Grande's range and quiet confidence in her songwriting.

Meanwhile, aespa has released its first full-length album in two years, featuring high-powered production and guest appearances from G-DRAGON, Ty Dolla $ign, and Becky G. The album, titled , takes the group to the next level and arrives just in time for its world tour, which extends through 2027. In other news, Jungle has released a new album, titled , which features the feel-good track 'The Wave.

' The album, set to drop on August 14, is the alternative dance act's first full-length in two years. Additionally, Labrinth has released his album, which features the standout track 'THE LIVING.

' The album, a response to the artist's alleged mistreatment, is a captivating and full-bodied track that would fit right in with the music from the show's current season. Violet Grohl, the daughter of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Grohl, has also released her debut album, , which showcases her skills as a vocalist, songwriter, and producer.

The album is a knockout and doesn't let up across its 11 endearing tracks, quickly cementing her status as a torchbearer for rock's current class





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