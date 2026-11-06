Queens of the Stone Age Hit No. 1 on ARIA Chart With Ninth Studio Album

Josh Homme and Nickelback dominate the ARIA Albums Chart. The new rankings reveal top 10 entries and notable debuts for live albums and solo artists.

Queens of the Stone Age have crowned the latest ARIA Album Chart with their ninth studio album. This victory marks the band's third number one record and their seventh top ten appearance in the country. The group previously topped the charts with their 2013 release. The new record debuts at the summit, confirming their enduring dominance in the Australian music market. This achievement underscores Josh Homme and his bandmates continued relevance in contemporary rock.

The chart data was officially published on Friday, November 6. Nickelback now holds the record for the most top ten albums in the nation. They have secured ten top ten entries to date. Their catalog includes a best-selling record with 2011's Rush. The band's latest effort, Bringing Reunion Tour to Sphere With Elevate From the Norm Residency, opens at number five. This placement maintains their strong presence in the current rankings.

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Australian actor and comedian Eddie Perfect enjoys a career-best result on this week's chart. His release, Beetlejuice Live At The Regent Theatre Melbourne, opens its account at number five. This marks a first-ever appearance in the top fifty for Perfect. He reprised the title role last year in the Australian production of the show. The successful release highlights the enduring appeal of live theatrical recordings.

Lumsden also secures a significant spot on the charts with a new entry. Her record debuts at number six on the ARIA Chart. This marks Lumsden's third consecutive top ten appearance. The placement represents a new career high for the artist. This performance indicates strong market interest in her latest musical offerings.

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The Melbourne-born singer and songwriter releases their third studio album this week. The record debuts at number eleven on the charts. This position bests the peak of the artist's 2021 debut. The strong showing indicates robust commercial interest in the new material. It suggests a growing fanbase compared to previous releases.

The album release serves as an uplifting comeback for Ray. The artist endured a five-week hospital stay in 2024 after falling ill. Ray contracted severe cardiac disease known as infective endocarditis. This rare and life-threatening ailment required significant medical intervention. The health battle highlights the resilience required to return to the music industry.

Media presence remains a key factor in current rankings. A specific entry appears at number forty on the list. The automotive series, launched by Marty and Moog, boasts almost four million subscribers on YouTube. This digital footprint supports the ongoing popularity of the associated content creators. The massive online following translates directly into strong physical and digital sales.

The latest chart reflects a diverse range of musical genres and artists. Rock acts like Queens of the Stone Age and Nickelback dominate the upper tiers. Meanwhile, theatrical releases and solo artist comebacks fill the middle ranks. This variety demonstrates the dynamic nature of the Australian music market. It shows that audiences are engaging with both established rock legends and new voices. The data points to a healthy and varied consumption pattern across different demographics. Fans are supporting both legacy acts and emerging talents simultaneously. This trend suggests a broad appreciation for quality music across all styles.