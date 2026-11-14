As Trump's FAA implemented a nationwide ground stop, Ari Emanuel is placing blame on the previous administration.

Zosia Mamet Says ‘Girls’ Revival Was “In Talks For A Very Long Time”: “I Kind Of Gave Up”for making “zero progress modernizing the FAA” during his term, despite Donald Trump nominating Sean Duffy to the role in 2024..

“However, Mr. Secretary Buttigieg, you had four years in the job and infrastructure money, yet made zero progress modernizing the FAA. You left a failing system in place. THANKS! ”Networks Scramble To Report On Reasons Behind “Extraordinary” Nationwide Ground Stop Of All U.S. Flights Earlier on Friday, the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop due to “extraordinary circumstances” and “reasons of safety” as Duffy cited “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Control Centers.

Also read FAA orders nationwide ground stop, halting flight departures at U.S. airports

FAA technicians are investigating the issue. ”As of 5:15pm PT, the FAA lifted the stop that grounded more than 3,500 flights, with Duffy explaining the root cause of the crisis was a radar “instability” issue that led to the shutting down of domestic airspace. No one’s hands are clean here.

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However, Mr. Secretary Buttigieg, you had four years in the job and infrastructure money, yet made zero progress modernizing the FAA. You left a failing system in place. THANKS!came weeks after a January mid-air collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport resulted in the deaths of all 67 aboard, amid aJohnny Depp Holiday Pic ‘Ebenezer’ Opening To Spirited $20M+ U.S.