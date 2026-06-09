Ari Aster Reveals He Wrote A Prequel To ‘Hereditary’ But “It Never Feels Like The Right Time”

Despite the resounding financial and critical success of Ari Aster's debut feature Hereditary, the horror auteur has no immediate plans for a followup

Lesley Stahl Characterizes ’60 Minutes’ Firings As “The Hardest Chapter Of My Career” & “Worst Experience I’ve Been Involved In”FCC Chair Brendan Carr Blasts Scott Pelley As “Completely Out Of Touch” After Journalist Says His ‘60 Minutes’ Firing Came As A Surprise— the filmmaker spoke at a Q&A yesterday, revealing he has a script set in that universe, but no immediate plans to develop it further..

“It never feels like the right time. It’s a prequel, not a sequel, so I don’t know where this goes. ”'Backrooms' Charts Best Monday Ever For R-Rated Horror Pic In June With $7.6M+ - Box Office, having now amassed a worldwide box office gross of over $90 million. The supernatural psychological horror, written and helmed by Aster, follows a family rocked by grief, who begins to experience sinister and inexplicable occurrences.

It stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd and Gabriel Byrne. Though Aster is leaving Graham family alone for now, the multihyphenate is currently working on another film, which will be his latest after 2025’s satirical neo-noir, which has released his past four films, as the distributor. As per usual, plot details are being kept under wraps.. The second edition will take place in Austin from Sept. 17-21, with submissions now open.

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