Ari Aster and Guy Maddin Direct The Confessions, a Cautionary Psycho-Dramedy

Ari Aster and Square Peg are producing The Confessions, a cautionary psycho-dramedy about condemned nuns, taking the project to the American Film Market for international buyers.

Ari Aster, Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, and Evan Johnson will direct The Confessions, a cautionary psycho-dramedy that the filmmakers are taking to the American Film Market (AFM). Ari Aster and his longtime producing partner Lars Knudsen are producing the film through their company, Square Peg.

The Confessions follows a group of condemned nuns who witness an accursed, globe-spanning love triangle involving a missing sea captain and his poet wife. The filmmakers have described the project as 'part religio-maritime rough-music psychomachy, part hallucinated saltwater shaming parade,' signaling an unconventional approach to storytelling.

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Creative Team and Production Partners Behind The Confessions

The Confessions is being produced by Square Peg alongside Daniel Bekerman's Scythia Films and the directors' Canadian company, Thin Stuff. Telefilm Canada is supporting the film as well.

The project reunites Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, and Evan Johnson with Square Peg after their earlier work on Rumours. That 2024 political satire features Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, and Charles Dance in a story about world leaders stranded in a forest during a G7 summit, and it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

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Sales, Distribution Rights and Market Plans for The Confessions

CAA Media Finance and WME Independent are jointly handling North American rights for The Confessions, while Charades is overseeing international sales. Each company's role covers a different territory and market.

Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada. The filmmakers are taking the project to the American Film Market, where distributors can explore its international sales opportunities.

Production Timeline and Next Steps for The Confessions

No production start date or theatrical release window has been announced for The Confessions. The source material does not say when filming will begin or when audiences can expect to see the film in theaters.

The most concrete next step is the presentation at the American Film Market, where buyers and distributors can evaluate the film's international potential. With Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen producing, the film adds another collaboration between Square Peg and filmmakers known for unconventional storytelling.