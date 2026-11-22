A road rage shooting that left a mother dead occurred after the man facing charges and his girlfriend argued about his infidelity, prosecutors said.

The mourning family of a 32-year-old mother who died Thursday, weeks after she was shot in an apparent road rage shooting, spoke with Natalie Martinez.

A road rage shooting that left a mother of five dead occurred after the man facing charges and his girlfriend argued about his infidelity, prosecutors said.in the head around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 near West 47th Street and South Western Avenue in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, police said.exactly two weeks after Pipkin allegedly pulled up next to the vehicle she was in with her boyfriend and two children and opened fire. Prosecutors said the shooting occurred roughly 30 minutes after Pipkin was picked up by his girlfriend of roughly two years to do DoorDash deliveries.

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Then, after doing two deliveries, Pipkin and his girlfriend began arguing about their relationship and his infidelity while driving. As the two drove southbound near West 50th Street and South California Avenue, Pipkin became angry with the way a Mt. Sinai Hospital transport vehicle operator was driving, swerved around it by moving into northbound lanes, forcing the transport vehicle's driver to come to a stop, prosecutors said.

As that happened, the vehicle Hernandez Riviera was in was waiting to turn left onto South California Avenue from West 50th Street, prosecutors said. Her boyfriend, who was driving, saw Pipkin swerving in and out of traffic and getting very close to their car, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said Pipkin then turned onto West 48th Street while the car Hernandez Riviera was in continued toward West 47th Street.

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What Hernandez Riviera and her boyfriend did not know, prosecutors said, was that Pipkin had pulled over on West 47th Street and waiting for them to pass, before beginning to follow them. Shortly after, Pipkin pulled up next to the passenger side of the vehicle Hernandez Riviera was in and fired one shot, shattering the car's window and striking her in the head. He then fled.by businesses on the block that was shared with NBC Chicago showed the incident unfolding.

The black minivan that Hernandez Riviera was in can be seen being closely followed by the vehicle Pipkin was driving. After the shooting, Pipkin allegedly rode to an area near his home and told his girlfriend to remove a bike rack on the back of their car and throw it in a dumpster, which she did, prosecutors said.

He also allegedly told his girlfriend that he was sorry for what he did and had Hernandez Riviera's boyfriend's driving not made him so angry that it would not have happened. Later that evening, Pipkin allegedly went back to the dumpster, retrieved the bike rack, and threw it into the Des Plaines River in Lyons, prosecutors said.