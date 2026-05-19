Argentine scientists search for hantavirus source on cruise ship in Ushuaia

A team of Argentine scientists collects traps at different points across Ushuaia and retrieves dead rats to test for the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

Argentine scientists collect traps placed at different points across Ushuaia, Argentina, as part of an investigation for the source of the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

They slog through mud to retrieve dead rats, which are placed into black plastic bags for transport to a makeshift lab for blood sample collection. The Malbrán Institute, Argentina's leading research center for infectious diseases, coordinates the investigation. The team's objective is to capture dead rats in two areas where a subspecies of colilargo rat is found and to draw blood samples for testing.

The investigation aims to determine if the province of Tierra del Fuego has hantavirus at a time of global warming, as there have been increasing cases of hantavirus across Argentina





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Argentine Health Ministry Malta Archipelagos Institute Mv Hondiuscruise Ship Hantavirus Colilargo Rat Tierra Del Fuego Global Warming Research Center For Infectious Diseases Specialized Medical Center

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Travelers to 'end of the world' Ushuaia fear for its future as populations decreaseA deadly disease is causing concern in Ushuaia, a tourist attraction billed as the 'end of the world,' as its primary draw - species like penguins and whales - are facing reduced populations. The incentives of negative media coverage, loss of visits and bookings for cruises for next season are expected to hamper this tourist destination.

Read more »

Hantavirus-Stricken MV Hondius Docks in Rotterdam for Disinfection as Global Quarantine Efforts ContinueA cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak arrives in Rotterdam for decontamination, carrying the body of a German victim. A Canadian has tested positive, marking the first North American case, while passengers and crew undergo quarantine across multiple countries. Health authorities investigate the outbreak, now up to 11 confirmed or suspected cases, including three fatalities.

Read more »

Cruise Ship Disinfection Report: MV Hondius Reach Rotterdam Despite Outbreak with 25 Crew Members in QuarantineThe MV Hondius cruise ship, carrying passengers and crew, arrived at the Port of Rotterdam after wrapping up a chaotic journey due to an outbreak, resulting in 11 confirmed cases, 3 deaths, and 25 crew members in quarantine.

Read more »

Argentine scientists collect traps placed at different points across Ushuaia, Argentina, investigating hantavirus outbreak on cruise shipArgentine scientists, wearing protective clothing, deploy traps across Ushuaia, the main gateway to the Antarctic, to confirm if the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship is associated with a rat-borne virus. They collect dead rats and take blood samples to check for hantavirus occurrence.

Read more »