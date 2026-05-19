Argentine scientists collect traps placed at different points across Ushuaia, Argentina, investigating hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Argentine scientists, wearing protective clothing, deploy traps across Ushuaia, the main gateway to the Antarctic, to confirm if the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship is associated with a rat-borne virus. They collect dead rats and take blood samples to check for hantavirus occurrence.

Argentine scientists collect traps placed at different points across Ushuaia, Argentina , as part of an investigation for the source of the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

They put down dead rats into black plastic bags and lift them into pickup trucks planned for a makeshift lab to take blood samples. The effort aims to find if the rat-borne virus is present in an area previously believed to be unaffected. The scientists working at the project did not provide comments to journalists





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